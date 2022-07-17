Customers donate thousands to Bardstown Road vegan dessert shop

LANCASTER, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Garrard County Animal Shelter has issued a “code red” Status and many animals are facing euthanasia, due to overcapacity. Director Brittany Fain has been at the shelter and issued several code reds in that time, but she said they have never had such an influx of animals come in at one time as now.

