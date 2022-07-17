Chalk Art Fest brings fine art to riverfront

(quadcityarts.com)

Hundreds of Quad Citians spent a warm weekend along the Mississippi River at Schwiebert Park in Rock Island, enjoying colorful drawings by some of the area’s best artists at this year’s Chalk Art Fest.

Live music, food trucks and activities like face painting and a bounce house made it a good time for the entire family. Artists covered the sidewalks of Schwiebert Park with vivid colors and imaginative designs while competing for cash prizes. The free event marked its sixth year in 2022.

The winners (announced Sunday afternoon) were:

Adult first place: #38 Mya Diabira & Ruben Shoemaker

Second place: #71 Shakira’a Gbenyo

Third place: #42 Maia Glover

People’s Choice: #49 Deasia Hickman

Youth 2nd Place: #Y5 Katelyn Morris

Youth 1st Place: #Y8 Camille Wood

Best 3D: #46 Donna Blanche

Best Reproduction: #57 Lee McLain

Best Colour: #42 Maia Glover

Most Whimsical: #30 Gretchen Caughey

Honorable Mentions:

#33 Payton Hayward & Bethany Hofer

#51 Savannah & Shawn Shadden

If you missed the Fest, you might still be able to see the works if you drive by the park – until the next rainfall.