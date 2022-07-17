ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Island, IL

Chalk Art Fest brings fine art to riverfront

By Sharon Wren
 2 days ago
Hundreds of Quad Citians spent a warm weekend along the Mississippi River at Schwiebert Park in Rock Island, enjoying colorful drawings by some of the area’s best artists at this year’s Chalk Art Fest.

Live music, food trucks and activities like face painting and a bounce house made it a good time for the entire family. Artists covered the sidewalks of Schwiebert Park with vivid colors and imaginative designs while competing for cash prizes. The free event marked its sixth year in 2022.

The winners (announced Sunday afternoon) were:

  • Adult first place: #38 Mya Diabira & Ruben Shoemaker
  • Second place: #71 Shakira’a Gbenyo
  • Third place: #42 Maia Glover
  • People’s Choice: #49 Deasia Hickman
  • Youth 2nd Place: #Y5 Katelyn Morris
  • Youth 1st Place: #Y8 Camille Wood
  • Best 3D: #46 Donna Blanche
  • Best Reproduction: #57 Lee McLain
  • Best Colour: #42 Maia Glover
  • Most Whimsical: #30 Gretchen Caughey

Honorable Mentions:

#33 Payton Hayward & Bethany Hofer

#51 Savannah & Shawn Shadden

If you missed the Fest, you might still be able to see the works if you drive by the park – until the next rainfall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40553W_0gj0wsjR00

Local 4 WHBF

Learn about downtown architecture at the Davenport Public Library

Learn more about the architectural styles of downtown Davenport and the stories behind them from the Davenport Public Library. The Library is hosting a program with architectural historian and guide Ellen Shapley on Thursday, July 28 at 5 p.m. at the Library’s Main branch, located at 321 N. Main Street. Shapley will lead visitors on […]
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

‘Mean Mary’ blazes into Ca d’Zan House Concerts

Mary James, more commonly known as “Mean Mary” will take the stage at Ca d’Zan House Concerts in Cambridge, IL on Friday, July 22. There will be a potluck dinner at 6 p.m. with music starting at 7 p.m. and is open to all ages. A $10-20 donation at the door is suggested and the […]
CAMBRIDGE, IL
KWQC

Kinna’s House of Love opens new space in Lincoln Center

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -After two and half years since its creation, Kinna’s House of Love hosted a grand opening Saturday for its own area, Kinna’s Corner at the Lincoln Center in Davenport. The corner will host coat drives and classes informing parents on how to detect signs of...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

‘A match made in heaven’: Former Clinton church to house new brewery

Three vacant churches in Clinton will be resurrected by Great Revivalist Brew Lab (GRB) of Geneseo, to create Clinton’s first craft brewery. Owner Richard Schwab will renovate the building at 238 4th Avenue South (former Bethel AME Church) for the brewery, 311 S. 3rd Street would be used for a conference area/event space, and the exterior of 303-307 S. 3rd Street would be restored and the inside would provide storage. Schwab has said if they could obtain the alleyway, the brewery would have an entire compound.
CLINTON, IA
QuadCities.com

A “Disaster!” Hits Rock Island July 22

Earthquakes, tidal waves, infernos and the unforgettable songs of the ‘70s take center stage in Broadway’s side-splitting homage to classic disaster films in “Disaster!” opening July 22 at Circa ‘21 Dinner Playhouse in Rock Island!. ​It’s 1979, and New York’s hottest A-listers are lining up...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Sioux City Journal

Humorous video by Moline retirement village goes viral

A humorous video produced by Overlook Village Senior Living, 941 6th St., Moline, has gone viral and produced an unlikely star as a result. Betty Loose, 93, a resident of Overlook Village, filmed the video in the bathroom of her residence where she is seen standing in front of her shower curtain.
MOLINE, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Rock Island Artists’ Market this Sunday

The July 2022 Rock Island Artists’ Market is Sunday, July 17 from 12-5 p.m. in the parking lot of Skeleton Key Art and Antiques, located at 520 18th Street in Rock Island. Admission to the market is free to the public and the event is family friendly. Customers can expect to find a variety of mediums represented, including painting, ceramics, jewelry and clothing design, furniture, woodworking, metal sculpture, outdoor furniture and more.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Fun is no trivial matter at the Davenport Public Library

If you enjoy playing along with “Jeopardy” or consider yourself a source of all sorts of odd knowledge, then you’ll love Trivia Night at the Davenport Public Library! The Fairmount Branch is hosting a Trivia Night on Tuesday, July 19 starting at 6:30 p.m. Teams can have up to 8 members or challenge yourself by playing solo. Prizes will be awarded.
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

1 By 1 Foundation supports inmates’ loved ones

Having a family member or friend who is incarcerated can be difficult but a new monthly support group in Rock Island is trying to make life easier for the ones left behind. The group is called 1 By 1 Foundation and its founder, Deacon Tim Granet, is inviting anyone who has a loved one behind […]
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Foodie Friday: Good Dog Hotdog Cart and Catering

This week’s Foodie Friday guest is Good Dog Hotdog, a Cart and Catering company that offers fresh hand-crafted hotdogs and drinks. Owners of Good Dog Hotdog, Chavaras and Krystall Trice, came in to show the Local 4 News This Morning team some of the amazing dishes they have to offer. Their menu includes hotdogs, breakfast […]
ROCK ISLAND, IL
QuadCities.com

Visit Quad Cities Announces New Board Chairman

Visit Quad Cities announces its full slate of officers and board members for fiscal year 2022-2023. “I’m honored to serve as the next chairman of Visit Quad Cities and continue working alongside engaged community leaders to push the Quad Cities forward,” said Benjamin Leischner, A.A.E. “Dave and his team have made tremendous progress putting the Quad Cities on the map as a destination for tourism, conferences and major events. I believe the pathway between visitors and residents is directly connected when people visit our region and see how family-friendly and affordable it is. Whether you’re a young professional, family, or simply looking to make a change, experiencing what the QC has to offer is a great first step. I’m excited to see where our work takes us over the next year and continue working toward a bright future for the Quad Cities region.”
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Davenport Central student makes Broadway stage debut

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -She may be young, but her talent has already propelled her onto a New York City stage. Davenport Central’s Emily Winn---who will be entering her sophomore year--very recently made her exciting Broadway stage debut. She shares her inspiring story about the accomplishment and and the hard work it took to get there.
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

2 boys almost drown in Mississippi River while fishing Monday night

MOLINE, Ill. — Two boys were fishing Monday night, July 18 along the shores of the Mississippi River when one boy fell in and another jumped in to rescue him. According to the Moline Fire Department, crews responded at about 8:35 p.m. Monday to the report of two boys in the water near Sylvan Island. The boys, ages 11 and 16, had been fishing when the younger boy suddenly fell into the Mississippi River. The 16-year-old then jumped in to rescue him.
MOLINE, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Recycle Like a Rockstar with LL&W on July 23

Living Lands & Waters (LL&W), the nonprofit river cleanup organization, is celebrating 25 years of cleaning up America’s rivers. LL&W is bringing Recycle Like a Rockstar to the Quad Cities and will be partnering with XStream Cleanup to host this event on July 23 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Hundreds get out(houses) for Walcott Day

Hundreds ran home to celebrate Fields of Dreams during Walcott Day. The City of Walcott, founded in 1854, held its annual Walcott Day event July 16, and hundreds came out to enjoy games, food, a car and bike show, 5K run, music and activities for the whole family. A recent cornerstone of the yearly celebration is the outhouse races, open to teams of four from Walcott and surrounding communities.
WALCOTT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Harvest a new crop this year—rainwater!

Ever watch the rain come down and wonder how much water is hitting your roof? According to the University of Arizona College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, a 1,000 square foot roof gets about 623 gallons of water for every inch of rain. Wouldn’t it be great to divert some of that water away from the sewers and to someplace where you could use it on your garden? With a rain barrel from River Action, you can start harvesting a new crop right away – rainwater!
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Local 4 WHBF

