(STACKER) — Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. Given the current state of the real estate market, housing affordability plays a determining role for buyers. As of July 17, 2022, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 6.09%. As a result of higher mortgage rates across the board, home prices have risen significantly. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.7% to $349,816.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO