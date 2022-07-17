ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Crazy Rich Asians’: You Can Stay at the Ultra-Luxe Singapore Resort That Hosted Rachel and Nick’s Farewell Party

Many movies offer viewers a glimpse at a life they can only imagine, and Crazy Rich Asians as the title suggests — takes it even further than most. The setting of the romantic comedy drips with luxury and wealth, and part of the fun of the film is the lavish lifestyle and social status displayed by the family of protagonist Nick Young ( played by Henry Golding ).

(L-R) Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Gemma Chan, Awkwafina, Jing Lusi and Ken Jeong | Dave Benett/Getty Images

If you’d like to escape into that world for a bit, you can actually stay at one of the locations featured in the film. The luxury Singapore resort where Rachel and Nick host their farewell party is a real-life location that accepts guests.

‘Crazy Rich Asians’ tackles wealth and culture gaps

In Crazy Rich Asians , Chinese-American professor Rachel Chu ( played by Constance Wu ) travels to Singapore with her boyfriend Nick to attend his friend’s wedding. She expects to stay with his family, who she is meeting for the first time, but as the trip goes on, she discovers that she’s not exactly a welcome addition to the group.

Nick’s legacy is one of extreme wealth that grants his family a royalty-like status, and he has expectations to uphold in Singapore in the form of taking over the family business. Rachel — who has a job she loves in New York and a modest financial background — is not part of the plan.

As the story unfolds, the film explores themes of love, family ties, and class status. Along the way, it also provided a huge boost for Asian representation on the big screen , something that had been sorely missing from Hollywood.

Like any good rom-com, it comes to a feel-good end, and the setting of that conclusion represents opulence and luxury.

You can stay in the Marina Bay Sands resort

Often movie sets are built out for the purpose of the film and aren’t available in real life. That’s not the case for the resort where Nick and Rachel had their farewell party. It was shot at the actual Marina Bay Sands resort in Singapore. In particular, the film crew took advantage of the beautiful backdrops available in the resort’s Sands SkyPark, an observation deck that sits 56 stories above Marina Bay.

This location also serves as home to the CÉ LA VI lounge and restaurant, which is where the film’s party took place. The infinity pool that allows guests to swim to the edge of the observation deck and take in the sights is real, too.

Other amenities in the real-life version of the resort include a spa, in-room floral arrangements, fine dining, and a fitness center.

‘Crazy Rich Asians’ filmed in many gorgeous locations

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/PZVJMIrylQI?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

As Cathay Pacific reports, the Marina Bay Sands resort wasn’t the only stunning location used for the film.

Araminta’s bachelorette party, for instance, had the beautiful backdrop of white sand beaches at the Four Seasons Resort Langkawi. Rachel and the other women get a massage at the resort’s Geo Spa, and you can follow in their footsteps as you relax with views of the Andaman Sea.

The Kingsford Hotel is a fictional name, but the filming was done at the actual Raffles Hotel, a real-life location that boasts the colonial style captured in the movie. Even the infamous “Blue Mansion” can be booked. The real-life version is called Cheong Fatt Tze Mansion, and it’s available as a rental.

As for the wedding itself, that was held at Chijmes, a former school, and convent that’s been transformed into a sophisticated event venue.

RELATED: Henry Golding Initially Turned Down ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Until Jon M. Chu ‘Stalked’ Him Into Taking the Role

Read the original article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

