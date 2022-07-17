Beach Boy Al Jardine Mostly Stays out of the Brian Wilson and Mike Love Drama… Mostly

Although he’s sometimes called the “lost Beach Boy,” Al Jardine sang on several well-known songs by this California-based band. In fact, Al Jardine tried to stay out of drama between his bandmates Brian Wilson and Mike Love. Here’s what we know about this musician and his time with the Beach Boys .

Al Jardine was a founding member of The Beach Boys

The Beach Boys are Al Jardine, Mike Love, Brian Wilson, Dennis Wilson, and Carl Wilson | Bettmann via Getty Images

The Beach Boys were known for their easygoing California lifestyle. The band appeared at Live Aid 1985. They also released chart-topping hits “Help Me Ronda,” “Good Vibrations,” and “God Only Knows,” earning several Grammy Awards in the process.

This guitarist, vocalist, and songwriter is best known as a founding member of The Beach Boys. According to All Music , Jardine’s vocals appear in group songs like “Then I Kissed Her,” “Vega-Tables,” “I Know There’s an Answer,” “Heroes and Villains,” and “Cotton Fields.” Regarding band-related drama, Jardine was rarely at the center of Beach Boys complications.

Al Jardine eventually helped Brian Wilson out because the Beach Boy ‘[needed] the help’

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/6YAcOPPRpVY?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

As the only Beach Boy who was not born a “Wilson” or related to a “Wilson,” Jardine was sometimes called the “lost Beach Boy.” He also steered clear of drama between Brian Wilson and Mike Love, primarily sparked by music -related disagreements and Wilson calling his cousin “too egotistical.”

“I’m the odd man out,” Jardine said during an interview with the Catalyst . “I can’t influence that outcome. It’s just completely out of my control.”

Eventually, the Beach Boys took a break, with the performer noting that he “chose to help Brian out because he needs the help. That’s pretty much the way it is right now, although after this tour I have a feeling I’ll be doing more of my own shows.”

Especially toward the end of the Beach Boys’ time as a group, most headlines were focused on Dennis Wilson’s drug addiction and excessive alcohol consumption. Brian Wilson was diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder triggered by his weed and LSD use.

According to Far Out Magazine , Love took Wilson to court regarding the songwriting credits for dozens of Beach Boys songs. He won the 1994 suit, even claiming some ownership over the band’s hit “I Get Around.”

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/JRaTRqLJnPw?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

The original Beach Boys members being family further complicated drama within the group. Dennis Wilson began dating the illegitimate daughter of his bandmate/cousin, Mike Love. The couple eventually married and were in the process of separating when Wilson died.

“He started talking to me like a big brother,” Shawn Love mentioned during an interview with Rolling Stone . “He said, ‘It’s not safe for you to tell everybody who your dad is.’ All of a sudden, he changed the conversation. At first, some people thought he was coming on to me to get at Mike.”

RELATED: Beach Boys Founder Brian Wilson Wants People to Learn From His Life: ‘Drugs Can Be Very Detrimental’