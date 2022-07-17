ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Beach Boy Al Jardine Mostly Stays out of the Brian Wilson and Mike Love Drama… Mostly

By Julia Dzurillay
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 2 days ago

Although he’s sometimes called the “lost Beach Boy,” Al Jardine sang on several well-known songs by this California-based band. In fact, Al Jardine tried to stay out of drama between his bandmates Brian Wilson and Mike Love. Here’s what we know about this musician and his time with the Beach Boys .

Al Jardine was a founding member of The Beach Boys

The Beach Boys are Al Jardine, Mike Love, Brian Wilson, Dennis Wilson, and Carl Wilson | Bettmann via Getty Images

The Beach Boys were known for their easygoing California lifestyle. The band appeared at Live Aid 1985. They also released chart-topping hits “Help Me Ronda,” “Good Vibrations,” and “God Only Knows,” earning several Grammy Awards in the process.

This guitarist, vocalist, and songwriter is best known as a founding member of The Beach Boys. According to All Music , Jardine’s vocals appear in group songs like “Then I Kissed Her,” “Vega-Tables,” “I Know There’s an Answer,” “Heroes and Villains,” and “Cotton Fields.” Regarding band-related drama, Jardine was rarely at the center of Beach Boys complications.

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/6YAcOPPRpVY?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

Al Jardine eventually helped Brian Wilson out because the Beach Boy ‘[needed] the help’

As the only Beach Boy who was not born a “Wilson” or related to a “Wilson,” Jardine was sometimes called the “lost Beach Boy.” He also steered clear of drama between Brian Wilson and Mike Love, primarily sparked by music -related disagreements and Wilson calling his cousin “too egotistical.”

“I’m the odd man out,” Jardine said during an interview with the Catalyst . “I can’t influence that outcome. It’s just completely out of my control.”

Eventually, the Beach Boys took a break, with the performer noting that he “chose to help Brian out because he needs the help. That’s pretty much the way it is right now, although after this tour I have a feeling I’ll be doing more of my own shows.”

Especially toward the end of the Beach Boys’ time as a group, most headlines were focused on Dennis Wilson’s drug addiction and excessive alcohol consumption. Brian Wilson was diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder triggered by his weed and LSD use.

According to Far Out Magazine , Love took Wilson to court regarding the songwriting credits for dozens of Beach Boys songs. He won the 1994 suit, even claiming some ownership over the band’s hit “I Get Around.”

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/JRaTRqLJnPw?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

Dennis Wilson dated the daughter of the Beach Boys’ Mike Love

The original Beach Boys members being family further complicated drama within the group. Dennis Wilson began dating the illegitimate daughter of his bandmate/cousin, Mike Love. The couple eventually married and were in the process of separating when Wilson died.

“He started talking to me like a big brother,” Shawn Love mentioned during an interview with Rolling Stone . “He said, ‘It’s not safe for you to tell everybody who your dad is.’ All of a sudden, he changed the conversation. At first, some people thought he was coming on to me to get at Mike.”

RELATED: Beach Boys Founder Brian Wilson Wants People to Learn From His Life: ‘Drugs Can Be Very Detrimental’

Read the original article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Jardine
Person
Mike Love
Person
Brian Wilson
Person
Dennis Wilson
BBC

Olivia Harrison: ‘George thought it was Ringo’

Olivia Harrison describes the moment she and her husband George learnt of John Lennon’s death, and how he initially thought that it was Ringo who had been killed. It features in Olivia’s new book of poetry called "Came the Lightening" which celebrates her husband’s life and legacy more than twenty years after his death.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Aid 1985#All Music
HollywoodLife

Jerry Hall’s Kids With Mick Jagger: Meet 2 Daughters & 2 Sons

Mick Jagger and Jerry Hall‘s love lasted decades – but, like most things, it came to an end. However, these two will be forever linked, thanks to the quartet of children they had together. Mick and Jerry are the proud parents of a pair of sons and daughters: Elizabeth Jagger, James Jagger, Georgia May Jagger, and Gabriel Jagger. These four make up half of Mick’s overall progeny and have each gone on to make their name in the fashion, music, acting, activism, and journalism worlds.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Covered Song in Music History

The list of artists who reinterpreted and transformed songs made famous by other artists is endless. Think of José Feliciano’s restrained version of the Doors’ hit “Light My Fire.” Frank Sinatra, no admirer of rock ‘n’ roll, nevertheless said the Beatles song “Something” was one of the most beautiful love songs ever written and covered […]
MUSIC
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

144K+
Followers
108K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy