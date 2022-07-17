Severe Weather Statement issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 16:01:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-17 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 445 PM MST. * At 400 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Montezuma Castle National Monument, or near Camp Verde, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Camp Verde, Verde Village, Mcguireville, Village At Oak Creek, Montezuma Castle National Monument, Page Springs, Bridgeport, Montezuma Well, Rimrock, Middle Verde, Lake Montezuma, Cornville, Cottonwood, Wet Beaver Creek Campground, Red Rock State Park, V Bar V Visitors Center and Clear Creek Campgrounds. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO