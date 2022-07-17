Iran capable of making nuclear bomb, senior official says

A senior adviser to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the country is capable of producing a nuclear bomb.

Kamal Kharazi made the claim on Qatari news outlet Al Jazeera TV on Sunday, a day after President Joe Biden finished his trip to Israel and Saudi Arabia.

"In a few days we were able to enrich uranium up to 60% and we can easily produce 90% enriched uranium," Kharrazi said. "Iran has the technical means to produce a nuclear bomb but there has been no decision by Iran to build one."

Iran's supreme leader as recently as earlier this year denied that his country is seeking a nuclear weapon, calling them "useless, harmful and dangerous," according to the Associated Press.

The Biden administration has attempted to rework the Iran nuclear deal since coming to office, but talks have recently stalled amid the intelligence revelation the country has been selling weapons to Russia. Biden recently said he would use force to prevent Iran from creating a nuclear weapon.