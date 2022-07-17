Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) (“Spire” or the “Company”), a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, today announced that it has appointed Elizabeth Wylie, Ph.D, as Head of Business Development, for Australia and New Zealand. Based in Canberra, Australia, Wylie reports to Kamal Arafeh, Senior Vice President of Global Sales.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220717005020/en/

Spire Global Appoints Elizabeth Wylie as Head of Business Development for Australia and New Zealand (Photo: Business Wire)

In this role, Wylie will be responsible for growing the Company’s sales operations and footprint in Australia and New Zealand. She will identify and develop new business opportunities, expand Spire’s presence in the region, lead sales and client-relationship management, and develop a network of partnerships across the private and public sectors.

Previously, Wylie worked for the Australian Government in numerous Data Science and Innovation leadership roles for over six years. Prior to working with the Australian Government, she was a Research Fellow at the Australian National University where they led a research group that analysed data for a ​​world-first large scale stellar survey of the Milky Way. Wylie received a B.S. in physics and astronomy and a Ph.D in astronomy from the University of Canterbury, New Zealand.

“Australia and New Zealand are forward-looking countries that are investing heavily in the space industry from both a government and commercial perspective,” said Kamal Arafeh, Senior Vice President of Global Sales, Spire. “As we work to expand our footprint in this key region, Elizabeth will play a vital role with expertise and experience stemming from her more than 15 years of working for the Australian government and research institutions.”

“I’m thrilled to be joining Spire to build on the successful collaborations they already have underway with industry, academia and government here in Australia,” said Elizabeth Wylie, Ph.D. “Spire is a world leader in developing space-based applications and services that have a real impact on society. I look forward to working with such inspiring leaders in the global space industry and continuing to build that passion for partnerships here in Australasia.”

Spire plans to open an office in Melbourne, Australia by the end of the third quarter 2022, expanding its geographic footprint to nine offices across seven countries.

About Spire Global, Inc.

Spire (NYSE: SPIR) is a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, offering access to unique datasets and powerful insights about Earth from the ultimate vantage point so that organizations can make decisions with confidence, accuracy, and speed. Spire uses one of the world’s largest multipurpose satellite constellations to source hard-to-acquire, valuable data and enriches it with predictive solutions. Spire then provides this data as a subscription to organizations around the world so they can improve business operations, decrease their environmental footprint, deploy resources for growth and competitive advantage, and mitigate risk. Spire gives commercial and government organizations the competitive advantage they seek to innovate and solve some of the world’s toughest problems with insights from space. Spire has offices in San Francisco, Boulder, Washington DC, Ontario, Glasgow, Oxfordshire, Luxembourg, and Singapore. To learn more, visit www.spire.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220717005020/en/

CONTACT: For Spire Global, Inc.:

Hillary Yaffe

Head of Communications

Hillary.Yaffe@spire.com

KEYWORD: NORTH AMERICA UNITED STATES AUSTRALIA AUSTRALIA/OCEANIA NEW ZEALAND VIRGINIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: DATA ANALYTICS SATELLITE DATA MANAGEMENT PROFESSIONAL SERVICES TECHNOLOGY

SOURCE: Spire Global, Inc.

PUB: 07/17/2022 07:00 PM/DISC: 07/17/2022 07:02 PM