Peter Wright edged out Krzysztof Ratajski in a thrilling tie-break to keep the defence of his World Matchplay title on course by reaching the quarter-finals in Blackpool.Wright, wearing a hypnotic swirl themed shirt and matching head paint, opened up in great form with a nine-dart chance in the fifth leg, but hit single 20 with his seventh throw before checking out in 11.‘Snakebite’ appeared in total control after heading into the interval with a 4-1 lead which – after a 125 checkout around the bullseye – was soon extended to 7-3, only for world number 16 Ratajski to regroup with...

SPORTS ・ 5 HOURS AGO