El Paso, TX

Caught on cam! EPPD searches for Identity Thief

By Luis Barrio
KTSM
KTSM
 2 days ago

EL PASO, TX ( KTSM ) – A man continues to use stolen identities to cash fraudulent checks and leads are being sought after by the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) to catch him.

Images and video of the suspect have been shared by law enforcement.

EPPD says on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at 6:26 p.m., a man went to the GECU at 9435 Dyer and cashed a fraudulent check. The man had obtained personal identifying information from a victim and used it to create a fake I.D.

The fraudulent I.D. was used to cash a check on the victim’s account. The suspect cashed two additional checks at two other GECU locations.

Security video revealed the suspect being a back passenger in a dark-colored pickup truck. The suspects are believed to be involved in other similar cases.

Anyone with any information on the individuals involved in this fraud should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS) or online: www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org . Tipsters will remain anonymous, and if the tip leads to an arrest, tipster may qualify for a cash reward.

KTSM

Victim continues in hospital after accidental shooting

EL PASO, Tx.(KTSM) – A person was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries after an accidental shooting on Friday night. The incident happened on the 10300 block of Grouse in northeast El Paso. Police officials said the victim remains in ICU with a self-inflicted head wound from...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

EPPD: Man pins pedestrian between SUVs after fight at Bassett Mall

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) provided an update to Sunday evening’s injured pedestrian call at Bassett Place Mall. According to officials the entire incident was sparked over two men fighting over a spot in the Target store parking lot. Around 5:30 p.m. Sunday evening, 37–year-old Saul Saenz […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Doña Ana Sheriff identifies suspect who died in deputy-involved shooting

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Officials with the Doña Ana County Sheriff's Department released dashcam video regarding the deadly deputy-involved shooting that happened between El Paso and Las Cruces last Friday. Doña Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart identified the suspect who died in the shooting as 28-year-old Richard...
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

Crash reported on Gateway East at Zaragoza

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash was reported on Gateway East at Zaragoza Tuesday afternoon. Officials said the crash involved two vehicles. One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The left three lanes are closed. back up is to Lee Trevino. It's unknown what caused...
EL PASO, TX
