Caught on cam! EPPD searches for Identity Thief

EL PASO, TX ( KTSM ) – A man continues to use stolen identities to cash fraudulent checks and leads are being sought after by the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) to catch him.

Images and video of the suspect have been shared by law enforcement.





EPPD says on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at 6:26 p.m., a man went to the GECU at 9435 Dyer and cashed a fraudulent check. The man had obtained personal identifying information from a victim and used it to create a fake I.D.

The fraudulent I.D. was used to cash a check on the victim’s account. The suspect cashed two additional checks at two other GECU locations.

Security video revealed the suspect being a back passenger in a dark-colored pickup truck. The suspects are believed to be involved in other similar cases.

Anyone with any information on the individuals involved in this fraud should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS) or online: www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org . Tipsters will remain anonymous, and if the tip leads to an arrest, tipster may qualify for a cash reward.

