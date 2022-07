BOSTON -- The Red Sox had three players in Tuesday night's MLB All-Star Game. If you blinked you may have missed them. Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts, and J.D. Martinez all represented the Red Sox at the Midsummer Classic, but were a combined 0-for-3 at the plate with a walk and two strikeouts.

