Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Second Harvest food bank has been feeding families in Southwest Louisiana for almost 40 years. “Well each time we are in a community there are obviously different reasons for us to be here. The main thing is we’re having access to fresh produce and opportunities for people to load up their pantry at an economical price in areas where grocery stores usually aren’t close by,” regional director of Second Harvest Paul Scelfo said.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO