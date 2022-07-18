ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, IN

Greenwood Park Mall shooting; 3 dead, 2 wounded, shooter dead in Indiana attack, police say

By Breaking News Team, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
Greenwood Park Mall In this file photo, shoppers leave the Greenwood Park Mall, on Monday, May 4, 2020, in Greenwood, Ind. A gunman opened fre inside the mall on Sunday, July 17, 20222. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) (Darron Cummings/AP)

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Three people were fatally shot and two were injured Sunday evening after a man with a rifle opened fire in the food court of an Indiana mall. A legally armed bystander shot and killed the assailant, who has not yet been identified publicly by authorities.

Update 9:57 p.m. EDT July 17 : The victims shot were identified by police only as one male victim and four female victims, including a 12-year-old girl who sustained a minor injury to her back, WTHR-TV reported.

Greenwood Chief of Police James Isom called the armed bystander who shot the gunman a “good Samaritan” who is cooperating fully with the investigation. He confirmed that the bystander is 22 and hails from Bartholomew County.

“The real hero of the day is the citizen that was lawfully carrying a firearm in that food court and was able to stop the shooter almost as soon as he began,” Ison said during a Sunday evening news conference.

Update 9:03 p.m. EDT July 17: Officials with the Greenwood Police Department revised the death toll in Sunday’s shooting to four and confirmed in a news conference just before 9 p.m. EDT that the gunman is included in that figure, according to The Associated Press.

According to police, the gunman opened fire with a rifle in the mall’s food court, and an armed civilian fatally shot him.

Greenwood Police Department Chief Jim Ison said during a news conference that the man carried several magazines of ammunition into the mall, but he did not identify the shooter.

Two other people wounded in the shooting are being treated at area hospitals, WTHR reported.

Ison also stated that police confiscated a suspicious backpack that was found in a bathroom near the food court.

“We are sickened by yet another type of incident like this in our country,” Indianapolis Assistant Chief of Police Chris Bailey said during the news conference.

Greenwood Mayor Mark Myers released a statement on Facebook reading in part: “This tragedy hits at the core of our community. Please offer your prayers to the victims and our first responders.”

Update 7:52 p.m. EDT July 17: Greenwood Police confirmed to WTHR that two people are dead and three others wounded in the shooting.

While police previously confirmed that the suspected shooter is dead, it was not immediately clear if the gunman is counted among the police department’s confirmed death toll, the TV station reported.

Officials with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to WTHR that all evidence indicates that the shots were only fired in the mall’s food court area.

There is no known ongoing threat to the public, the department stated during a 7:45 p.m. EDT news conference.

Update 7:12 p.m. EDT July 17: Police confirmed to WTHR just after 7 p.m. EDT that the suspected gunman has died.

Witnesses told the TV station that they heard about 20 gunshots fired in the mall’s food court.

Original report: According to police, “several” people were injured in the shooting at Greenwood Park Mall, including the suspected gunman, WTHR-TV reported.

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area while first-responders continue clearing the mall, WPTA reported.

- The Associated Press contributed to this report.

©2022 Cox Media Group

