Columbia, MO

Hogs Finish Speedo Sectionals with More Gold

By Branford Clay
arkansasrazorbacks.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColumbia, Mo. – The Speedo Sectionals in Columbia, Mo. came to an end as Arkansas Swimming wrapped up with three more gold medals on the final day. Swimmer Kobie Melton won a gold medal in the 100m Backstroke with a time of 1:02.13. The Razorbacks also put up new championship record...

arkansasrazorbacks.com

arkansasrazorbacks.com

Jefferson on Maxwell Award Preseason Watch List

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas’ KJ Jefferson has been named to the preseason watch list for the Maxwell Award. The Razorback quarterback is one of 85 players included on the watch list for the award presented annually to the best player in college football. Semifinalists for this year’s Maxwell Award will be announced Nov. 1, 2022, while the three finalists will be unveiled Nov. 22, 2022.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Jefferson Included on Davey O’Brien Award Preseason Watch List

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas’ KJ Jefferson has been named to the preseason watch list for the Davey O’Brien Award. The Razorback quarterback is one of 35 players included on the watch list for the award presented annually to the nation’s best college quarterback. The award also honors candidates who exemplify Davey O’Brien’s enduring character while exhibiting teamwork, sportsmanship and leadership in both academics and athletics.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
bestofarkansassports.com

Chad Morris’ Latest Move Shows How Elite Hogs Quarterback Cade Fortin’s Vision Truly Is

Senior Cade Fortin arrived at Arkansas in January after transferring away from South Florida, where he was the starter going into 2021. Within months, Fortin rose in most projected Razorback depth charts to third-team after Lucas Coley transferred away and it was announced burner Malik Hornsby would split time at wideout in 2022. And that’s after the Arkansas quarterback room had already thinned out following the ACL injury to another backup signal-caller in Kade Renfro.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Columbia, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Columbia, MO
KHBS

Mercy announces plans for $500 million Northwest Arkansas expansions

ROGERS, Ark. — Mercy announced Tuesday plans for a $500 million expansion in Northwest Arkansas. The plans include a state-of-the-art cancer center, adding more than 100 primary care doctors and specialists, and new clinic locations, according to a news release. Mercy is also planning expansions to the emergency department...
ROGERS, AR
KMIZ ABC 17 News

New CFO announced for Boone Health

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone Health announced Edward J. Clayton, CPA, MBA as its next Chief Financial Officer. Clayton most recently served as the President and CEO of Phelps Health in Rolla, Mo., where he had previously served as Phelps Health Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. “My family and...
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Eldon man & Russellville woman busted in Tipton with methamphetamine

Two people are arrested for possessing methamphetamine during a traffic stop in Moniteau County. The sheriff’s department reports a deputy stopped Kendall Stark of Eldon last Tuesday as he was driving through Tipton. Both Stark and his passenger, Kyra Hankey, of Russellville, are currently on supervised probation for narcotics offenses. The deputy obtained a search warrant and found meth inside the vehicle, as well as on Hankey.
MONITEAU COUNTY, MO
5newsonline.com

One arrested after police chase in Prairie Grove

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. — One person was arrested after a police chase that began in Prairie Grove and ended in a crash in Fayetteville. According to the Prairie Grove Police Department, just after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, officers tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation. The driver then began to flee toward Fayetteville and crashed on Highway 62 near the Interstate 49 intersection.
PRAIRIE GROVE, AR
lakeexpo.com

4683 Harbor Heights Lane, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065

Location, location, location! Ideal area as you are right in the middle of Osage Beach close to anything/everything you want but also has a nice neighborhood type feel. Upon driving up to home, you'll note the fantastic curb appeal, flawless landscaping & flat driveway. Entering the home, you'll notice it's well cared for & in immaculate condition, vaulted ceilings, LVP flooring, all stainless steel appliances & covered deck area that overlooks the back yard. Master suite features walk-in tile shower, soaking tub & huge walk-in closet. 3beds/2baths on the main level and downstairs is ready to be framed as it has plans for additional 2beds/1bath, family room, utility room and wet-bar area if desired. Lower level walks out back yard which has a 6' privacy fence. Don't wait any longer; make the move now to live in this ideal location at Lake of the Ozarks!
OSAGE BEACH, MO
5NEWS

Hundreds celebrate Arkansas teen days after nobody shows up to birthday party

ROGERS, Ark. — A Centerton teen got a special surprise after no one showed up to his birthday party, a re-do party with hundreds in attendance. 13-year-old Luke Smith of Centerton has cerebral palsy, hydrocephalus and epilepsy. He was devasted when none of his friends could attend his party. On a sweltering sunny summer day, everyone needs a friend. Especially at your big 13th birthday party.
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Woman hurt in WaveRunner crash at Lake of the Ozarks

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Troopers responded to the Lake of the Ozarks Monday afternoon following a WaveRunner crash. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened in Linn Creek Cove around 5:45 p.m. Troopers said Emme G. Thompson, 20, of Sunrise Beach, was jumping wakes with the WaveRunner when another WaveRunner crashed into The post Woman hurt in WaveRunner crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Crash at Highway 63 and Loy Martin blocking traffic

Watch a live shot of the scene in the player below. COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone County Joint Communications is reporting a vehicle crash on southbound Highway 63 at Loy Martin that is blocking the road. Officials say to use caution, avoid areas if possible and choose an alternate route. The post Crash at Highway 63 and Loy Martin blocking traffic appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO

