Public Safety

One Night in America: the gun violence epidemic plaguing the U.S.

NBC News
NBC News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an extraordinary, in-depth report, NBC News goes inside the gun violence epidemic affecting America’s...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments

Aaron King
2d ago

does anyone believe that these are carried out by legal gun owners? don't think so. matter of fact the one shooting was done by the guy who was being robbed. if you take guns away from legal gun owners then criminals are the only ones who have them.

Reply
19
Last Man Standing
2d ago

The media needs to consider their role in this. They love stirring up hatred and division and have done a great job. Not to mention the free publicity they give every nut case out there.

Reply
11
Ter&Mar
2d ago

The “gun violence?” How about “violent criminals using guns”?

Reply
25
Related
The Independent

Videos of beheadings, glorifying school shootings and obsession with 47: Robert Crimo’s disturbing online world

His uncle said he “saw no signs of trouble”.The mayor said she remembers him as “just a little boy” when she knew him as a Cub Scout.Local police said that he wasn’t even on their radar.But a close look at Robert Crimo’s online presence tells a very different story.Across multiple platforms, the 21-year-old often posted disturbing and violent videos including one of a beheading.The amateur rapper, who goes by the stage name “Awake the Rapper”, celebrated death and glamourised school shootings in one of his music videos, culminating in the gunman being shot dead by police.There’s also the unexplained obsession...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Mexican cartel ordered by US judge to pay $4.6 billion to the families of nine women and children who were ambushed and massacred in 2019: Family accused them of carrying out attack in retribution for their public protests against the cartel

A Mexican drug cartel accused in the brutal slaughter of nine women and children from an offshoot Mormon community must pay $4.6 billion to the families, a federal judge from North Dakota ruled. The family members of the victims filed a lawsuit accusing the Juarez cartel of carrying out the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Snow
Upworthy

1st-grade teacher sparks debate after revealing she keeps 'active shooter backpack' in class

Warning: This article contains themes of gun violence that some readers may find distressing. No teacher should ever have to prepare for a shooter walking into their classroom, but in the U.S., teachers must plan and carry out shooting drills to prepare for the worst. Including the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, as of June 8, the country has witnessed 27 school shootings just this year, according to Ed Week. Kelsey Vidal, a first-grade teacher, is going viral on TikTok after revealing that she has prepared an "active shooter preparedness backpack." The 29-year-old posted a video on TikTok showing off two bags, one handed to her by the school themselves and another one with items that she believes can help her during an active shooter situation. The post sparked debate, with many questioning why educators should be preparing for a shooter while others said it's about "facing the new reality."
UVALDE, TX
Daily Mail

Amazon warehouse employee, 19, is arrested 'for plotting mass-shooting at the Texas depot where he worked': Teen 'idolized' Uvalde gunman that killed 19 children and had recently bought an AR-15

A 19-year-old Amazon employee has been arrested on suspicion he plotted a mass shooting at the depot where he worked, with an AR-15 rifle, authorities said. Rodolfo Valdivia Aceves was arrested on a charge of terroristic threats on June 27, according to San Antonio Police. Police responded to reports of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Violence#United States#Police#Violent Crime
Daily Mail

Shocking moment cartel fighters are sent crawling and running through a parking lot in Mexico during a shootout that left a soldier dead following the arrest of a gang leader

This is the shocking moment the Mexican army responded with force and sent gang members running during a broad daylight gun battle. The shooting took place Saturday in Alta, about 60 miles south of Sasabe, Arizona, after the military arrested Francisco 'El Duranguillo' Torres, 31. The arrest of Torres spread...
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

Biden Pushes To Ban Assault Weapons, Gets Heckled At Gun Violence Event

A man whose son was killed in the 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Florida, interrupted President Joe Biden's remarks at the White House on Monday during an event to herald the passage of the first major federal gun safety law in three decades. Manuel Oliver, whose son Joaquin was murdered...
PARKLAND, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Uvalde teacher says gunman Salvador Ramos 'was student who scared her most' and he 'started dressing like a school shooter' in the months before massacre - as mayor announces site will be demolished

A Uvalde school teacher has said gunman Salvador Ramos 'scared her' and began 'dressing like a school shooter' in the months leading up to the massacre. During a Texas State Senate hearing investigating the response to the shooting, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, Col. Steve McCraw, said that after the shooting at least six individuals told him Ramos had worried them.
UVALDE, TX
Vice

7 Women Accused of Being Witches Allegedly Kidnapped and Tortured in Peru

At least seven women were detained and allegedly tortured by a rural militia in Peru who accused them of practicing “witchcraft.”. The victims were reportedly stripped naked and whipped in an attempt to force them to admit that they were practicing sorcery against inhabitants in a small community in the central province of Pataz.
PERU, NY
The Independent

Family of Uvalde victim forced to leave meeting about mass shooting amid claims they ‘intimidated’ people

The family of a child killed in the Uvalde mass shooting was forced to leave a meeting about the massacre after an official complained that they were “intimidated” by them.Journalists, a local chaplain and the relative of a victim were all asked to leave Uvalde City Hall on Monday afternoon ahead of a closed-door hearing before the Texas House of Representatives, according to CNN.CNN reporter Shimon Prokupec tweeted that they were removed “because people are intimidated by us”. “Texas legislators are meeting here with law enforcement behind closed doors,” he tweeted.“The fire marshal also told a local chaplain and father...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Congresswoman sparks confusion by saying she’d shoot her own grandchildren to defend her guns

Congresswoman Debbie Lesko took several by surprise after she appeared to say she would shoot her own grandchildren while she took the floor of the House to oppose a gun safety bill last month.“I have five grandchildren. I would do anything—anything—to protect my five grandchildren. Including, as a last resort, shooting them, if I had to, to protect the lives of my grandchildren,” she said. She went on to hit out at Democrats for attempting to “take away my right to protect my grandchildren” and “the rights of law-abiding citizens to protect their own children”.The statements were on made...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Two dozen Democratic senators are calling for the U.S. to intervene in the investigation of the killing of an American journalist in the West Bank.

Shireen Abu Akleh's death has heightened tensions between Israelis and Palestinians in the region. What happened: Shireen Abu Akleh, who worked for Al Jazeera, was fatally shot while covering an Israeli military operation on May 11. Her death has heightened tensions between Israelis and Palestinians in the region and has sparked calls for an independent joint investigation. Each side has blamed the other for the killing.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

NBC News

