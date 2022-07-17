Apple Valley Open tees off

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Despite the rain dampening some events this weekend, the Apple Valley Open still found a way to hit the links.

“It’s just a fun time, it’s just a great tournament,” Apple Valley General Manager Andy Schallmo said.

The two-day golf tournament started July 16 and wrapped up July 17. On July 15, the course held a longest drive and putting competition.

75 players took part in the third-year event held at the Apple Valley Golf Course. Schallmo was excited to put on the event to see talent come in locally and out of the area.

“Just to bring out the local talent, we had people come in from Penn State, we got people Chicago, Illinois, they are just glad to be here,” Schallmo said. “They love the course. They love the atmosphere.”

