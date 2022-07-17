ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, WV

Apple Valley Open tees off

By Riley Holsinger
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T54Qs_0gj0oeKp00

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Despite the rain dampening some events this weekend, the Apple Valley Open still found a way to hit the links.

“It’s just a fun time, it’s just a great tournament,” Apple Valley General Manager Andy Schallmo said.

The two-day golf tournament started July 16 and wrapped up July 17. On July 15, the course held a longest drive and putting competition.

Church placed on National Register of Historical Places

75 players took part in the third-year event held at the Apple Valley Golf Course. Schallmo was excited to put on the event to see talent come in locally and out of the area.

“Just to bring out the local talent, we had people come in from Penn State, we got people Chicago, Illinois, they are just glad to be here,” Schallmo said. “They love the course. They love the atmosphere.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Fairmont, WV
Sports
City
Fairmont, WV
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Valley#Tees#The Apple Valley Open#Nexstar Media Inc
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy