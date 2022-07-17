ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Former DC homicide detective says Uvalde, TX community members want accountability

Jul. 17, 2022 - Fox News contributor Ted Williams weighs in...

Opinion: Beto keeps “showing up for and standing up with Uvalde”, while Abbott keeps spending money on the border.

Earlier this week in Uvalde, TX, The Unheard Voices March and Rally took place to demand justice and accountability from lawmakers in the wake of the Robb Elementary School shooting that claimed the lives of 19 children and 2 of their teachers. Beto O'Rourke, who has been outspoken about the need for gun reform in the wake of the shooting, showed up to march with the protesters. When asked why he decided to attend, Beto said "These families deserve our support, they deserve justice, they deserve answers, and they deserve action. Every one of them to a person has told me they never want to see another family go through this. So, I'm marching with them today to support what they're doing and what they're asking for".
UVALDE, TX
A year before Uvalde shooting, gunman had threatened women, carried around a dead cat and been nicknamed “school shooter”

For 24/7 mental health support in English or Spanish, call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's free help line at 800-662-4357. You can also reach a trained crisis counselor through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by calling or texting 988, or you can reach the Crisis Text Line by texting "HOME" to 741741.
UVALDE, TX
Governor Abbott responds to Uvalde shooting surveillance video

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott says it’s shocking that newly leaked video of the Uvalde school massacre doesn’t match what he had first described to the public as a swift and brave confrontation. The governor said Thursday that none of the inaction by officers that...
Graphic Content Warning: Hallway footage obtained in Uvalde school shooting | KVUE

KVUE and the Austin American-Statesman’s Tony Plohetski obtained hallway footage from the Uvalde school shooting. In this footage, you can see the school shooter crash his truck, a student who witnesses the shooter walking through the hallways, and multiple law enforcement officers taking fire. KVUE and the Statesman are releasing footage to help bring clarity to the community. Parts of the video have been edited and censored out of respect for the families. Viewer discretion is advised.
UVALDE, TX
Uvalde Shooting Video Unedited: What 77-Minute Hallway Camera Reveals

New footage of the shooting and surrounding events at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, has been released. The Austin American Statesman released an 82-minute video on its YouTube Channel on Tuesday, showing multiple angles from the school shooting on May 24. It also released a condensed version of the longer video and highlighted some of the key moments.
UVALDE, TX
