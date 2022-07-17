ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

Local farmers market brings a host of vendors

By Van Delbridge
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qRLxx_0gj0oRoG00

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Chamberlain Acres Garden Center & Florist hosted a farmers market with a variety of vendors offering produce, baked goods, and massages. The owner of Noonshe Joon Farm, Shabnam, said she was happy to be a part of the market.

“I mostly focus on growing microgreens year-round,” said Shabnam. “I offer them three different ways: packaged, ready-to-eat, living trays which would give you a lot more time with a fresh product, as well as, grow your own kits,” she added.

Joseph and Susan Keagle, Mom’s Stadium Style LLC, said it was a first and fantastic time for them.

“Well, we talked about going into business when mom was with us,” said Keagle. “First time, the people here have, you know, just pitched in and made us feel at home,” she added.

The farmers market is held year-round and is open on Sunday from 11 till 3 p-m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Ithaca Voice

Paris Baguette prepares to bake new ground in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y.—Downtown Ithaca will soon see the opening of a new bakery cafe, Paris Baguette, a global chain that will take over the former Benchwarmers Restaurant and Sports Bar location on the Commons, in the Sage Building. Paris Baguette, touted as a “neighborhood bakery cafe,” is a franchise with...
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira Downtown Development Marketing and Event Manager to step down

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Events and Marketing Manager of Elmira Downtown Development will leave the organization at the end of this week, according to the City Manager. Desiree Lopenzo, EDD’s Event and Marketing Manager, will leave EDD after Friday, July 22, according to Elmira City Manager Mike Collins. Collins said that the board of […]
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Stray Haven SPCA Hosting Rummage Sale Fundraiser and Pet Adoption Event

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WENY) - Stray Haven SPCA will be hosting a rummage sale fundraiser and adoption event this weekend in Waverly. The event will take place on Saturday July 23rd from 10 AM to 4 PM. There will be food, drinks, and other snacks available for purchase along with reduced adoption fees for all animals.
WAVERLY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elmira, NY
Lifestyle
Elmira, NY
Business
Elmira, NY
Food & Drinks
Elmira, NY
Sports
City
Elmira, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Long-planned Ithaca microbrewery schedules August opening

ITHACA, N.Y.—Some business projects get off the ground quickly, while others may have a more drawn-out incubation process. Launching any business can be a risky venture — not only are there costs of getting it up and running, and finding the money to cover those costs, any number of external factor can throw a curveball into the best-laid plans.
ITHACA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Beach at Dorchester Park Closed

The Dorchester Park Beach is closed due to an algae bloom. The decision was made by the Broome County Department of Parks, Recreation, and Youth Services Tuesday as a protective measure. The public will be informed when the waterfront is open. The beaches at Nathaniel Cole Park and Greenwood Park...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Heat wave impacts local landscapers in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Temperatures have been rising around the local Elmira area and local workers are feeling the heat. Geoff Rolls, landscaper at Poppleton Gardens, is prepared for the hot temperatures. “I think the heat is a little more intermittent than it was last year,” said Rolls. But it still has quite an effect […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Chemung County hosting drive-through coupon distribution

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Department of Aging and Long Term Care is hosting its final drive-through farmers market coupon distribution. The event is taking place on Wednesday, July 20 from 9:30 to 11:30 am at the Chemung County fairgrounds. Coupon books will be available to those 60 years of age and over […]
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shabnam
WETM 18 News

Free museum admission for active military families

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Active military members and their families are getting free admission to museums across the country as part of the Blue Star Museum Program. The program is designed to give military families the chance to spend time together, with no cost. The program takes place between Armed Forces Day in May, and […]
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Property tax auction nets $1.5 million for Steuben County

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — Steuben County says that its first online-only Delinquent Real Property Auction was a success, netting a total of $1.5 million and recovering more than $847,000 in back taxes for the county, according to Finance Deputy Commissioner Mitch Alger. The auction ran from June 15-22 and saw 99 parcels sell. According to […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Farmers Market#Food Drink#Noonshe Joon Farm#Nexstar Media Inc
KISS 104.1

Enter To Win Tickets To The Broome County Fair

Who doesn't love a good fair during the summertime? The sounds of rides, the smells of all the staple fair grub... it's like you're there. Well, we want to get some tickets to the Broome County Fair, taking place July 26-31, so you can get in on the fun!. Want...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WETM

Dry weather takes a toll on scenic waterfalls

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Guests may have to wait a bit longer if they want that perfect shot of the local waterfalls near the Finger Lakes. This July so far has been drier than normal. According to data taken from the Elmira Corning Regional Airport, only 0.29 of an inch of rainfall fell from July 1 to July 17.
WATKINS GLEN, NY
WETM 18 News

Gallery: Elmira Street Painting Festival 2022

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Sunday is the final day of the 2022 Street Painting Festival here in Elmira, and the community has come out to show their talent through paintings on the downtown streets. The event featured dozens of artists of all ages taking time to create various forms of chalk/paint art on the asphalt. […]
ELMIRA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WETM 18 News

Dairy Queen coming to Big Flats later this year

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – A popular ice cream and fast food chain is opening in Big Flats later this year, according to town officials. Dairy Queen, the chain known for its signature “Blizzard” sundaes, will be coming to County Route 64, Big Flats Town Supervisor Edward Fairbrother and Deputy Supervisor Lee Giammichele confirmed on […]
BIG FLATS, NY
NewsChannel 36

Elmira business sets up car wash, raises money to help volunteer firefighters

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY)-- Two local businesses partnered on Saturday to help volunteer firefighters. With the increased cost of gas the owner of Diamond Collison, Ken Miller said many firefighters volunteer their time and don't get reimbursed for fuel or other expenses. With the help of the Do It Center and...
WETM 18 News

NYS horseshoe qualifier held at Grove Park

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Local horseshoe players had a chance to punch their ticket to Waterloo this weekend. A New York State Horseshoe Championship qualifier was held at Grove Park in Elmira this weekend. It was an opportunity for local horseshoe players to become eligible to play in the state tournament. Each player must compete […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy