ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hingham, MA

Body of US Marine returns to Hingham on Monday

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pX8iG_0gj0o3xJ00

Body of US Marine returns to Hingham on Monday 00:52

HINGHAM - The body of U.S. Marine Sergeant Matthew Partyka, of Hingham, will return home tomorrow.

Partyka died on active duty July 3 at Camp LeJeune in North Carolina.

Partyka was born in Springfield and later moved to Hingham, where he graduated high school in 2015.

Monday evening a state police escort will bring Partyka from Logan Airport to the Downing Funeral Chapel in Hingham. They're expected to arrive in town at 7:15 p.m. The community is invited to pay its respects by standing in silence along Main Street from Whiting to Pond streets.

Partyka's wake will be held Tuesday at Resurrection Church, followed by a burial Mass on Wednesday morning. He will then be laid to rest with full military honors at St. Paul's Cemetery.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
liveboston617.org

First Responders Pay Their Respects to Fallen Active Duty Marine

Boston Police and Fire along with Massachusetts State Police lined the overpasses of I-93 South throughout the city Monday evening to pay their respects to Sgt. Matthew P. Partyka, as his body was escorted home. Sgt. Partyka, a 25-year-old United States Marine from Hingham, Mass, died by suicide on July 3rd at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Missing Hopedale man found pinned under vehicle in Milford woods

MILFORD, Mass. — A Hopedale, Massachusetts, man is recovering after being pinned under his vehicle in the woods of Milford on Sunday, police said. Hopedale police contacted Milford police for help locating a man who had not returned home on Saturday. His cell phone was pinged in the area of the quarries in Milford around Walden Woods near Interstate 495.
MILFORD, MA
CBS Boston

Four more face charges in connection with murder of Weymouth student

QUINCY - Four juveniles are facing charges in connection with the murder of a Weymouth high school senior.The juveniles are not charged with shooting Nathan Paul in February. Two 18-year-olds have been charged with the murder.  The juveniles are charged with using counterfeit money and stealing from the victim. Prosecutors say Paul met up with the juveniles on Taffrail Road in Quincy to sell them drugs and that they shot him when they tried to pay with counterfeit cash. The Weymouth High School senior was an athlete and had plans to attend college in Massachusetts this fall. He had recently applied to Bridgewater State and UMass Amherst.
WEYMOUTH, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Hingham, MA
Hingham, MA
Government
City
Springfield, MA
The Landmark

Whatever became of these Central Mass. golf courses?

Golf was invented, it is believed, in Scotland, some time before 1457. It took a while, though, for the game to catch on in Central Massachusetts. About 440 years, to be exact. In 1901, there were three golf courses in Worcester, prompting the Worcester Telegram to proclaim that the game...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
CBS Boston

Missing Harvard woman Mary Anderson found dead in Brattleboro, Vermont

BRATTLEBORO, Vermont – The body of missing Harvard woman Mary Anderson was found in Brattleboro, Vermont Tuesday afternoon. An ex-boyfriend wanted in connection with Anderson's death was shot and killed by police in West Brattleboro Tuesday night.According to Vermont State Police, Anderson's body was found inside her truck, located on Elliot Street in Brattleboro early Tuesday. The truck matched the description of what Massachusetts State Police had been searching for in connection with Anderson's disappearance. An autopsy will confirm her identity and cause of death Wednesday morning.Police announced earlier in the day they were searching for Matthew Davis, 34, of...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
Boston 25 News WFXT

Residents in 3 Mass. cities urged to avoid Merrimack River following sewage overflows

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. — Officials have asked residents in three Massachusetts cities to stay away from the Merrimack River following sewage overflows. In a public health warning, the Newburyport Health Department recommended that the public avoid contact with the river for 48 hours “due to the increased health risks from bacteria and other pollutants associated with urban storm water runoff and discharges of untreated or partially treated wastewater.”
NEWBURYPORT, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marines#Resurrection Church#St Paul S Cemetery
whdh.com

Dump truck rolls into Lake Cochituate

NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - A dump truck found itself in deep trouble when it ended up partially submerged in Lake Cochituate, according to the Natick Fire Department. Shortly before noon Monday, the Natick Fire Department responded to reports of a dump truck near the Amvets in Lake Cochituate. When first responders arrived on scene, they found a large dump truck in the water. It was reportedly unoccupied and there were no reported injuries.
NATICK, MA
CBS Boston

Paddleboarder comes extremely close to whale off Plymouth coast

PLYMOUTH – When a paddleboarder heard whales were spotted off Manomet Beach in Plymouth over the weekend, he was determined to come face-to-face with the creature. "It's just incredible. It's an amazing thing that most people will never see," said Michael Manfredi. A photographer snapped a picture just as the whale's head breached the water.Manfredi was on a paddleboard off the coast of Plymouth Sunday morning during the incredibly close encounter. "That whale came out of the water, I saw the bubbles coming," Manfredi told WBZ-TV. "I said uh-oh, here it comes. It came up right next to me."He's no stranger...
PLYMOUTH, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Mass. hiker flown to hospital after suffering medical episode on NH mountain

BEAN'S PURCHASE, N.H. — A Massachusetts man was flown to the hospital after he suffered a medical episode while hiking a mountain in New Hampshire on Sunday afternoon. Crews responding to a call for a medical emergency on the summit of Mount Pierce around 2:30 p.m. found a hiker who was in need of immediate treatment, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Police searching for Harvard woman missing since Saturday

HARVARD -- A 23-year-old Harvard woman was reported missing by her family on Sunday evening. Mary Anderson was last seen in Hudson, New Hampshire on Saturday around 10:30 p.m. No one has heard from Anderson since then which is uncharacteristic, police said. She was driving a navy blue 2017 Toyota Tacoma with the license plate 8DXW20 at the time of her disappearance. Family and friends have started hanging flyers in Harvard and places where Mary has connections. They fear she could be in danger, but Harvard Police say at this point they have no information to suggest that's the case"I hope she's not...
HARVARD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NECN

Crash Causes Injuries, Delays on I-95 in Boxford

A four-car crash caused minor injuries and major traffic on I-95 Tuesday morning in Boxford, Massachusetts. The crash occurred on the southbound side of the highway near Route 97. One of the cars rolled over onto its side in the center median. It was towed from the scene shortly before 6 a.m. Tuesday. At least two people were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries, Massachusetts State Police said.
BOXFORD, MA
whdh.com

Police investigating death in Everett

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are completing an “ongoing death investigation” in Everett, according to the Middlesex County DA’s Office. The victim was reportedly a 38-year-old male, who was found dead inside a home on Central Street Tuesday morning. Several neighbors told 7NEWS that they heard screaming...
EVERETT, MA
nbcboston.com

Man Found Dead in Everett Home

Police in Everett, Massachusetts, are investigating after a man was found dead inside a home early Tuesday morning. The Middlesex District Attorney's Office said police were called to the home on Central Avenue around 4:22 a.m. and found the 38-year-old victim dead inside. The death is being investigated as a homicide.
EVERETT, MA
Boston

GoFundMe started for off-duty firefighter who caught baby as his Hyde Park home burned

"Danny rushed around the duplex to help their neighbors out of the fire." A fire in a multi-family Hyde Park house Sunday morning, in which a mother dropped her baby from the upstairs window to her firefighter neighbor, not only destroyed her home but his home downstairs as well. Danny Loring lived in the bottom unit of the duplex with his wife Rachel and son Rory, and the fire that began in the Centeno/Esteban unit wrecked both families’ homes.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
64K+
Followers
25K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy