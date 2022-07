The World’s 50 Best announced, well, the world’s 50 best restaurants on Monday evening at a glitzy affair in London — and just one Bay Area restaurant made the list. Single Thread of Healdsburg landed at #50, dropping from its #37 spot in last year’s showing. To be fair, Single Thread is one of just three spots in the United States that made the top 50, with both Le Bernardin (#44) and Atomix (#33) of New York joining the Healdsburg restaurant on the list.

