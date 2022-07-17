ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

Alligator found in Virginia swimming pool reunited with owner

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 2 days ago

CHESAPEAKE, Va. -- An alligator is safe after being found swimming in a Chesapeake homeowner's pool on Friday.

According to a Facebook post by Chesapeake Animal Services, Animal Control officers learned three weeks ago that an alligator from Jack's Jungle had gone missing. The alligator's owner did not know if the reptile escaped, was stolen or was let out of its enclosure.

Friday, resident on Taft Road alerted authorities that an alligator was in their backyard pool.

Animal Control and the alligator's owner worked to remove the reptile, aptly named "Splash," from the pool. He was then taken back home — just a few houses down from the one where he was found swimming.

"See you later, alligator!" Chesapeake Animal Services said in its Facebook post.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wmar2news

Alligator rescued after being spotted in Virginia pool

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — An alligator is safe after being found swimming in a Chesapeake, Virginia, homeowner's pool. According to a Facebook post by Chesapeake Animal Services, Animal Control officers were informed three weeks ago that an alligator from Jack's Jungle had gone missing. The alligator's owner said they didn't...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
State
Virginia State
Chesapeake, VA
Lifestyle
City
Chesapeake, VA
Local
Virginia Pets & Animals
Chesapeake, VA
Pets & Animals
WAVY News 10

Virginia Living Museum announces passing of Freckles the rare calico lobster

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – More than a year after taking in Freckles the lobster, the staff at the Virginia Living Museum (VLM) in Newport News has announced his passing. Freckles, an incredibly rare Calico lobster, arrived at VLM last year after he was discovered in a shipment at a Manassas Red Lobster restaurant. Only 1 in 30 million lobsters have his special shell, which is caused by a problem with DNA coding.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming Pool#Alligator#Animal Control
WAVY News 10

AM UPDATE: Missing Newport News Mother

Authorities say a 35-year-old woman reported missing in Newport News is believed to be in “extreme danger.” Shanita Mikell Eure-Lewis was last seen Sunday in Newport News around 9 a.m. between church services.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
WAVY News 10

Chesapeake police call off pursuit of stolen vehicle

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A police pursuit began in Chesapeake and continued into Virginia Beach Monday morning. Chesapeake Police confirmed that around 6 a.m. one of their officers spotted a vehicle that had been reported as stolen. The officer tried to pull over the driver in the area of Walmart Way and N. Battlefield Blvd but the vehicle never stopped, so the officer initiated a pursuit. It continued onto I-64, then onto I-264 eastbound.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Missing/Endangered Alert issued for Newport News woman

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have issued a Missing/Endangered Alert on behalf of the Newport News Police Department for a woman missing since Sunday. Shanitia Eure-Lewis is believed to be in extreme danger, according to police. She was last reported seen about 9 a.m. July 17 at Gethsemane Baptist Church in Newport News, Virginia, wearing a cream colored pinstripe shirt and pants, and tan flats. Original information from police had her in a different location.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

46K+
Followers
8K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy