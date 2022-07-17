ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marco Rubio: Time to Extend the National Flood Insurance Program

By Kevin Derby
On Thursday, U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., introduced a proposal to extend the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP), which is set to expire at the end of September, another year.

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., threw his support behind the proposal, which is also being co-sponsored by U.S. Sens. Bill Cassidy, R-La., and Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss.

“Louisiana’s families rely on their flood policies to help them when bad weather wrecks their homes and businesses. Between storms and flooding, I can’t express enough how important extending the NFIP is for my state, especially now that we’re in the middle of hurricane season,” Kennedy said.

Rubio noted that there are 1.7 million NFIP policies in Florida, the most of any state in the nation.

“The National Flood Insurance Program is a lifeline for many Floridians. We need to pass this legislation quickly so that no one experiences a lapse in coverage,” Rubio said.

The bill was sent to the U.S. Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee.

