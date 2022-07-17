ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

Annual Solemn Novena to Saint Ann now underway

By Nico Rossi
 2 days ago

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An annual pilgrimage of faith is underway again in Scranton.

Crowds gathered Sunday for the first day of the 98 Annual Solemn Novena to Saint Ann. The nine-day novena honors Saint Ann, the grandmother of Jesus Christ.

Saint Nicholas’ Bazaar ends on a strong note

People come from near and far to pray and reflect during this novena, including some who’ve attended these services through the years.

“I’ve been here with my mother, years, for years and I just got — I became more spiritual,” explained Regina Mielo, of Clarks Summit.

“It’s just really nice to see everyone here like I think that itself just seeing other people your age.
Having like so many people just kind of makes it exciting,” said Makaylee Leiby of Dunmore.

The nine-day novena to Saint Ann will be followed by the Feast Day, July 26, in Scranton.

