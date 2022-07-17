ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cayuga, IN

Cops Cycling for Survivors makes annual stop in Wabash Valley

By Will Price
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 2 days ago

CAYUGA, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– With dozens of people inside, silence filled the Cayuga Community Center.

The people inside are remembering police officers who were killed in the line of duty. County Sheriff Mike Phelps said the issue hits home for group, Cycling for Survivors.

“These are some really dedicated individuals. They all have a connection themselves, but they are also raising money to help with survivor needs, or the loss of a law enforcement officer,” Phelps said.

‘Raising a glass’ for Ferency, community honors fallen officer

The statewide organization is dedicated to remembering fallen law enforcement officers with an annual cycling trip around the state. They pay tribute to hundreds of officers who have passed in the state’s history.

On Sunday, the group woke up early to start their journey from Kentland to Terre Haute. The trip is about 100 miles, the longest the group endures during the 13-day campaign.

Justin Reeder, a detective in Porter County, is in his fifth year of participating in the campaign. He said the most impactful part for him was sharing memories of fallen officers with their family members.

“Interacting with the family members who have lost their officers, it’s heartwarming,” Reeder said. “They’re thanking us, which we should actually be thanking them for giving their sacrifice. The pain is still there everyday, but we just give them that glimmer that we still remember their officer.”

The group stopped in Cayuga at around noon. In attendance at the community center, were family members of Lou Beam, an officer who was killed in the line of duty in 2007. Phelps knew Beam and said days like today are important in the grieving process.

“I know that it stirs emotions each year that they do it. But I think it’s good emotions that their spouse has not been forgotten,” he said.

The group also made stops in Clay County and Vigo County. Tomorrow, they will ride down to Princeton. Reeder said he enjoys seeing Hoosiers come together for a good cause.

“We can’t survive without support from the community statewide,” he said. “Everything we do is on donations. Our meals are donated, we’re sleeping in gyms, we’re sleeping in churches, every dime that we raise gets put back to the survivors and scholarship funds and officer’s names.”

Joe Lecuyer
2d ago

I was at the Casye's gas station in Cayuga at 12:30 today and saw them stop into the fire house down the road. Respect.

Reply
2
WCIA

Crews respond to fire at UNFI Food Distribution Facility

URBANA, Il. (WCIA) — Crews are working to learn what caused a fire at an Urbana warehouse. It happened at the corner of Wilbur Road and Lincoln Avenue, at the UNFI Food Distribution Facility. That facility operates 24/7, according to Urbana Fire officials. Firefighters were called around 2 a.m. Tuesday. Crews were working on the […]
URBANA, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Construction timeline at 13th St. Bridge over Lost Creek extended

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The Vigo County Commissioners approved a change order on Tuesday to extend construction on the 13th street bridge over Lost Creek until the end of the year. The changes, which were requested by Vigo County engineer Larry Robbins, will cost just over additional $225,000 on top of the $1.5 million for […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Traffic Alert: SR 159 bridge replacement plans

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Drivers who utilize State Road 159 near Pleasantville regularly will need to find another route soon. INDOT has announced a portion of the road will be closed for a bridge replacement starting Monday, July 25. The closed section of the road will be between E County Road 700 S and […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
WCIA

Crews respond to emergency on I-74 at Mahomet

UPDATE The Illinois State Police said that a 73-year-old woman was injured in the crash that happened on I-74 in Mahomet Monday morning. State Troopers said that a car driven by Judy Bunde of Stewartville, Minn. was driving eastbound when she experienced a “medical event.” Bunde’s car swerved off the highway, entered the center median, […]
MAHOMET, IL
WTHI

Clay County Fair is officially underway

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Several fairs are taking place throughout the Wabash Valley this weekend. Vigo and Greene County fairs are wrapping up now, while Clay, Sullivan, and Martin counties are just getting started. On Saturday, the opening ceremonies at the 2022 Clay County Fair began. The fair features...
CLAY COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Indiana American Water announces temporary treatment change

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana American Water has announced a temporary change to its water treatment process. The company notified customers that it's switching treatment to a form of chlorine known as “free chlorine,” which the company says does not contain ammonia. Indiana American Water says it is a stronger disinfectant is often used in conjunction with flushing water mains and fire hydrants.
INDIANA STATE
WCIA

State Police: I-74 reopen in Vermilion Co.

Update at 7:42 p.m. on 7/17/2022 All lanes of I-74 at Milepost 209.5 are open. VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Eastbound Interstate 74 is reduced to one lane in Vermilion County due to a fire in the trailer of a commercial vehicle. The fire happened at Milepost 209.5 near the interchange with U.S. Route 150. […]
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
