The Trumbull County Fair is bouncing back to pre-pandemic attendance levels. This year's fair brought in 46,649 visitors. That number is up more than 2,000 from 2021. The fair board attributes the attendance boost to its new offerings, like the Tough Truck competition, expanded vendors and new offerings for kids. They think wet weather kept people away on Sunday, but are happy with this year's increase nonetheless.

TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO