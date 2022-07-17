ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normal, IL

Man from Normal killed in car crash Friday night

By Bradley Zimmerman
WCIA
WCIA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qd1Zt_0gj0n0LL00

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 72-year-old man from Normal was killed on Friday when his SUV crashed at the intersection of U.S. Route 66 and McLean County Road 1900 E.

Dr. Kathleen Yoder identified the man as Timothy Jobe of Normal, saying that his SUV went through the intersection, left the road and hit a tree. There was no evidence of any steering, breaking or course correction.

Autopsy results indicated that Jobe died from multiple blunt injuries to the chest. The autopsy also revealed that Jobe had very recent and older heart attacks and cardiac surgery. Yoder determined the crash was caused by Jobe’s ischemic heart disease, which caused him to become unresponsive at the wheel.

The crash and Jobe’s death remain under investigation by the Illinois State Police and the McLean County Coroner’s Office.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1470 WMBD

Coroner: Electric shock accident victim dies

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – One of the five employees of a Roanoke-based company electrocuted while installing a gutter last week has died. The Coroner in Sangamon County — Jim Allmon — says Seth Durand, 22, was pronounced dead Tuesday morning at Springfield’s Memorial Hospital. The incident happened...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
25newsnow.com

Two hospitalized after Monday night crash in Peoria

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Two people were taken to the hospital late Monday night after a crash in Peoria. According to a release from the Peoria Fire Department, crews arrived on scene to the area of West McClure and University around 9:30 p.m., finding a two-vehicle accident with a passenger of one of vehicles entrapped. The vehicle had extensive front and passenger side damage. Crews removed the passenger side doors of the vehicle and used the ‘jaws of life’ and hydraulic cutters to get them out. They were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Crews use “Jaws of Life” to free passenger in Peoria crash

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria firefighters and paramedics were called around 9:35 p.m. Monday to the area of W. McClure and N. University for an accident with extrication. Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Michael Hughes said crews arrived to find a two-vehicle crash with a passenger in one of the vehicles entrapped.
PEORIA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Normal, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Normal, IL
Mclean County, IL
Crime & Safety
Normal, IL
Accidents
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
County
Mclean County, IL
Mclean County, IL
Accidents
Central Illinois Proud

One dead after last week’s electric shock incident

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — One worker has died as a result of last week’s electrical accident that left five people hospitalized. Sangamon County Coroner Jam Allmon confirmed Tuesday the death of one of the five injured workers from last week’s electric shock in Streator, IL. 22-year-old Seth...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
starvedrock.media

Apparent Lawn Tractor Accident Kills Granville Man

Tragedy in Putnam County. Police and paramedics were called Monday evening to a home on West Bottom Road in Granville for a man found under a lawn tractor. Pronounced dead at the scene was 67-year-old Neil L. Hammerich of Granville. An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday.
GRANVILLE, IL
starvedrock.media

Gutter Company Responds To Tragic Accident Outside Streator

The company who lost an employee to a workplace accident near Streator is reacting to the death. Double L Seamless Gutters out of Roanoke used their Facebook page to say they're grieving the death of co-worker and friend Seth Durand. The company says when they return to work, they will work with a different purpose and work in honor of Seth because they know he would want them to get back to work.
STREATOR, IL
Central Illinois Proud

No injuries reported in Jefferson Avenue fire Tuesday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Fire crews put out a fire on SW. Jefferson Avenue in Peoria Tuesday afternoon. Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Clint Kuhlman said the fire started after a spark from a welder entered the ventilation system, causing flames and smoke to erupt. When fire crews arrived, they...
PEORIA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Attacks#Traffic Accident#U S Route#The Illinois State Police#Nexstar Media Inc
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria firefighters tackle Tuesday morning arson

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Arson is the cause of a Tuesday morning fire at a vacant home in Peoria, according to a Peoria fire investigator. Just after 6 a.m., firefighters were called to a vacant building located at 1525 S. Stanley St. When they arrived, they saw smoke pouring out of windows and doors on the first floor.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Cause of death not yet released in case of man found in Pekin

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The dead man discovered in a wooded area of Pekin on Monday has been identified, but his cause of death is yet to be announced. The man, found in a wooded area off Court Street in Pekin, has been identified as a 38-year-old from Northern Illinois. His name is being withheld until his family has been notified.
PEKIN, IL
hoiabc.com

Elderly man from Normal killed in single-vehicle traffic crash

MCLEAN COUNTY (Heart of Illinois ABC) - An elderly man from Normal was killed in a single-vehicle traffic crash in Towanda Saturday night. 72-year-old Timothy A. Jobe of Normal was pronounced dead on the scene at the intersection of U.S. Route 66 and North 1900 East Road just before 9:30 p.m.
NORMAL, IL
1470 WMBD

More details released about death of man found in Pekin

PEKIN, Ill. – The death of a man whose body was found in Pekin Monday morning apparently remains a mystery. Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley says he is so far only identifying the victim as a 38-year-old man from Northern Illinois, pending notification of family members. An autopsy was...
PEKIN, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WCIA

Crews respond to emergency on I-74 at Mahomet

UPDATE The Illinois State Police said that a 73-year-old woman was injured in the crash that happened on I-74 in Mahomet Monday morning. State Troopers said that a car driven by Judy Bunde of Stewartville, Minn. was driving eastbound when she experienced a “medical event.” Bunde’s car swerved off the highway, entered the center median, […]
MAHOMET, IL
starvedrock.media

Report shows which Illinois police departments make the most DUI arrests

(The Center Square) – A new report shows which Illinois police departments are making the most drunk driving arrests. Funded by a grant from the Illinois Department of Transportation, the Alliance Against Intoxicated Motorists has released the results of its annual Illinois DUI asset survey for 2021. According to...
ILLINOIS STATE
wglt.org

Normal man dies in single-vehicle crash in Towanda

A 72-year-old man from Normal died Saturday night when his sport utility vehicle struck a tree in Towanda. According to McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder, Timothy Jobe suffered multiple blunt injuries to his chest after his vehicle left the roadway shortly before 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of U.S. Route 66 and N. 1900 East Road.
TOWANDA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Body found in wooded Pekin area

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Pekin police are reporting that they located the body of a man Monday morning. According to a Pekin police press release, the body was located in a wooded area near Court Street and Vandever Drive at approximately 10:48 a.m. The Tazewell County Coroner Charles R....
PEKIN, IL
hoiabc.com

No victims found after Monday afternoon shots fired, per police chief

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - No victims have been found after a 17-round ShotSpotter alert Monday afternoon in Peoria. Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria says evidence of a shooting was found in the area of West Malone and South Westmoreland after the alert that came in just before 1 p.m.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Peoria crews battle early morning blaze

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria fire crews were called around 5:15 a.m. Monday to the area of W. Susan Curve Court and N. Stephen Drive on reports of a structure fire. Firefighters arrived on scene and found smoke coming from the roof of the home. Additional crews made entry, finding fire in the attic, which was brought under control within about 10 minutes.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Police looking for juveniles possibly firing shots in South Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police are investigating a shots fired call Monday where, fortunately, no one may have been hurt, but caused a lot of commotion. Police were called around 1:15 p.m. to Westmoreland and Malone in South Peoria for a ShotSpotter alert indicating fourteen rounds were fired. There...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

New carjacking trend lands in Peoria

PEORIA (WEEK) - As of July 2022, 372 cars were stolen in Peoria, trending with last year’s number, but Peoria police said there was a new way to steal cars and it was growing in popularity. “There have been social media posts on how to steal them and they’re...
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

WCIA

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy