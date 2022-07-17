Man from Normal killed in car crash Friday night

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 72-year-old man from Normal was killed on Friday when his SUV crashed at the intersection of U.S. Route 66 and McLean County Road 1900 E.

Dr. Kathleen Yoder identified the man as Timothy Jobe of Normal, saying that his SUV went through the intersection, left the road and hit a tree. There was no evidence of any steering, breaking or course correction.

Autopsy results indicated that Jobe died from multiple blunt injuries to the chest. The autopsy also revealed that Jobe had very recent and older heart attacks and cardiac surgery. Yoder determined the crash was caused by Jobe’s ischemic heart disease, which caused him to become unresponsive at the wheel.

The crash and Jobe’s death remain under investigation by the Illinois State Police and the McLean County Coroner’s Office.

