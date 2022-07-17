ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huge $744M Investment Saves Aston Martin From Drowning In Debt

By Dave Pankew
 2 days ago
Aston Martin has been around since 1913 and has seen troubles for many decades. The famed British marque appeared to have a lifeline for a time. Mercedes-Benz bought a stake and Lawrence Stroll's private equity firm Yew Tree became the majority shareholder. With Mercedes' stake being reduced from 11.7% to 7.9%...

