A 53-year-old woman in Oklahoma was arrested this week after she allegedly confessed to viciously killing her newborn baby nearly 30 years ago by slashing the infant’s throat immediately after delivery, authorities say. Meaonia Michelle Allen turned herself in to authorities on Friday and was charged with one count of first-degree murder with deliberate intent for the 1993 slaying of her son, who came to be known as “Baby Doe.”

CHOCTAW COUNTY, OK ・ 24 DAYS AGO