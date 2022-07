DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Dothan Police Department issued an updated statement on the incident at Wiregrass Commons Mall on Saturday. Dothan police say that a handgun was pulled out during a fight between an employee of one of the mall’s businesses and multiple people inside the business. Witnesses at the time of the fight gave conflicting information on whether or not any gunshots were fired, according to Dothan Police Captian Will Glover. So far, there has been no evidence inside or outside the mall of any gunfire.

DOTHAN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO