National EMS Memorial Service honors 3 CFD 1st responders killed in the line of duty

National EMS Memorial Service honors 3 CFD 1st responders

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There was a special national procession Sunday honoring 72 first responders killed in the line of duty.

"To the families who've lost loved ones, we see you and we honor your sacrifice above all else," said Jana Williams of the National EMS Memorial Service.

It's all part of the multistate EMS Memorial Service. The procession made a stop in Chicago on its way to Arlington, Virginia.

"We realized that these people have given their lives in the line of duty. We meet with some of the families we help them through situations waiver ahead for them," said Barbara Williams, a volunteer with the National EMS Memorial Service.

This year, three of Chicago's very own first responders are being added to that national memorial and loved ones of some of those heroes were there to take in that honor.

"You will see three of our own. Firefighter Paramedic Michael R. Pickering, Paramedic in Charge Dwayne Redmond and Paramedic in Charge Robert Truevillian," said Fire Commissioner Annette Nance.

"He gave his life for the job or for the public and so it's nice to see him being honored. It's just everything he deserves and more," said Robert Cheeks, Truevillian's family member.

Truevillian died from COVID-19 complications in December 2020. He was a part of the Chicago Fire Department for 20 years, an honor his family and colleagues will never forget.

"You can't put that into words, honestly. This, I guess, for him, for the hero, himself, is just what he was born to do," Cheeks said.