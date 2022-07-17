Hit-And-Run Suspects Arrested By Tulsa Police

Tulsa Police arrested two men who they said hid in a neighborhood after hitting a car.

Officers say they went to 32st and Mingo around 6:30 Saturday night for a hit-and-run.

Witnesses told them the driver and passenger ran from the car.

Police say they found a pistol magazine in the abandoned car and talked with a bystander who was acting suspiciously.

The officers learned the bystander lived nearby and had the same last name as one of the suspects.

Police say they found Riley Starr and Taryn Whitetree hiding in the bystander's backyard with a loaded pistol and arrested both for the hit-and-run.

Starr was also arrested on a Muscogee Creek Nation warrant for sexual assault and having a firearm as a felon.