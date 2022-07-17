ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Hit-And-Run Suspects Arrested By Tulsa Police

By News On 6
 2 days ago
Tulsa Police arrested two men who they said hid in a neighborhood after hitting a car.

Officers say they went to 32st and Mingo around 6:30 Saturday night for a hit-and-run.

Witnesses told them the driver and passenger ran from the car.

Police say they found a pistol magazine in the abandoned car and talked with a bystander who was acting suspiciously.

The officers learned the bystander lived nearby and had the same last name as one of the suspects.

Police say they found Riley Starr and Taryn Whitetree hiding in the bystander's backyard with a loaded pistol and arrested both for the hit-and-run.

Starr was also arrested on a Muscogee Creek Nation warrant for sexual assault and having a firearm as a felon.

Pamela Haynes
2d ago

Every day that passes, when Police have to respond to a call, they never truly know what they will encounter upon arrivial. Our Law Enforcement are continuously encountering the most Dangerous circumstances,they put their life on the line continuously the moment they are in uniform never knowing weather they will return back home alive due to so much crime. something that could be a simple traffic stop turns out to be a life or death casualty for them Thank You For Putting your Best foot forward for our families and society Tulsa Police,and Sheriff's as well as all other first responders....gypsyusnavet. okla

Tulsa, OK
News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

