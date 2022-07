ADDISON, Vt. — After two years of virtual farm tours, the annual Vermont breakfast on the farm event returned in person Saturday at Gosliga farm in Addison, Vermont. “These days, there aren’t as many people who grow their own food or know a farmer. So we provide a way to build connections that people otherwise wouldn’t have. So people can ask farmers here, how Is the milk made,” said Laura Hardie, chair of Vermont Breakfast on the Farm.

