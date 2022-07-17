ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, WV

Kayla Smith’s Sunday Evening Forecast | July 17, 2022

By WDTV News Staff, Kayla Smith
WDTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today has seen some heavy rain and storm activity since this morning. There have been breaks, but this can all be expected to continue on and off through tomorrow afternoon. Because of the heavy rain, a Flood Watch is in effect for the counties of Monongalia, Marion,...

WDTV

Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | July 19, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Yesterday, a cold front brought heavy downpours into our area, resulting in slick roads. Today, the front is east, taking the rain with it, so today will be nice and sunny. Any leftover fog from this morning will lift out by midday. By the afternoon, skies will be mostly clear and sunny, with only a few clouds. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the mid-80s, feeling slightly warmer because of the sunshine. Overnight, skies will be mostly clear, with only a few clouds in the area. There might be some patchy fog, but it won’t be as heavy compared to this morning. Winds will be light, and temperatures drop into the low-60s. Tomorrow afternoon, skies will still be mostly clear and sunny, with only a few clouds. Winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph. Because of the sunshine and winds, temperatures will climb into the upper-80s, even breaking 90 degrees in some areas. They might feel slightly warmer because of the humidity, so make sure to drink plenty of water and stay cool. Tomorrow night, a cold front pushes in and produces showers and thunderstorms. Some could bring downpours and gusty winds, so we are watching carefully. The rain leaves the next morning. Then on Thursday afternoon, a weaker disturbance will bring a few showers into our region. Our area then dries out overnight, and by Friday afternoon, expect mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper-80s. Over the weekend, skies will be partly to mostly sunny and temperatures will be in the low-90s. Those temperatures might feel warmer, so make sure to stay hydrated and cool. Then next week, more rain showers and thunderstorm chances move into our area. In short, today will be sunny and seasonable, and expect warmer temperatures and more rain chances later this week.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Flood Watch in effect for portions of NCWV

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Flood Watch is in effect for portions of West Virginia from now until Monday evening. In NCWV, this includes the counties of Taylor, Harrison, Doddridge, Lewis, Ritchie, and Gilmer. Thunderstorms could produce in excess of 2 inches of rainfall in a short period of time.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

4 counties under flood watch as storms approach Pittsburgh area

A flood watch is in effect for parts of the Pittsburgh area until Monday morning as excessive rainfall may cause flooding, the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh said Sunday. The watch for Allegheny, Beaver, Greene and Washington counties began at 11 a.m. Sunday and was scheduled to last until 8...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WBOY 12 News

1 person dead after crash on I-68 in Mon County

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — One person was reported dead after an accident on I-68 in Monongalia County. According to a press release sent out by the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department, on July 17, deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-68 westbound at mile marker 12 near Morgantown. The release stated that Kealani Smith, 24, of […]
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

1 dead in 2-vehicle accident on Emily Drive

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — A two-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle has resulted in one death. According to the Harrison County 911 Communication Center, an accident was reported on 1:34 p.m. on Tuesday at the intersection of Emily Drive near the old Eat’N Park location in Bridgeport. The accident was between a motorcycle and a vehicle, and […]
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Lawrence “Larry” Earl Wilt, Jr.

Lawrence “Larry” Earl Wilt, Jr. 83, of Fairmont, passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Tygart Center at Fairmont Campus, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on December 11, 1938, in Fairmont; a son of the late Lawrence Earl Sr. and Beatrice (Stanley) Wilt. Larry...
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

24-year-old woman dies in Mon. Co. crash

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A 24-year-old woman died in a Monongalia County crash Sunday morning. Monongalia County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a single vehicle crash on I-68 westbound near mile marker 12 around 7:20 a.m. Sunday, according to a release from Sheriff Palmer. The driver of the vehicle,...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WBOY

Official name chosen for 12 News groundhog

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Over the past several weeks, 12 News has asked its viewers, via Facebook, to help name the groundhog, or woodchuck, that lives in our parking lot. Thousands of people weighed in with hundreds of name nominations and thousands of reactions and comments over three posts.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Linda (McKown) Brannon

On Monday, July 18, 2022, Linda (McKown) Brannon of Clarksburg, WV passed away peacefully at the age of 71. She passed while holding the hand of her devoted husband, Tim and surrounded by family. She battled several illnesses throughout the last years of her life and was a true fighter. But even warriors get tired. She was the proud and dedicated mother of three children; Tim Brannon and wife Norma of Winston-Salem, NC, Aimee Williams and husband Chris of Clarksburg, WV and son Jeremy Brannon and partner Lacy Bolyard of Hillard, OH. While she had only three biological children, she welcomed their friends into her heart and home and treated them as her own. If you knew Linda, she already told you about the five grandchildren she adored; Chase Brannon of Port Orchard, Washington, Drew Brannon of Pittsburgh, PA, Jonah Williams of Clarksburg, WV, Trey Zontek of Morgantown, WV and Kolby Williams of Clarksburg, WV. If you ask them, they would tell you she was a blast and even slid down the pole on the swing-set at her house. She is survived by her husband, Tim and one sister, Sharon Spurlock of Huntington, WV. She was preceded in death by her parents, Garold McKown and Rose Plum and one infant brother. Linda grew up in Clarksburg. She was a 1968 graduate of Washington Irving High School, where she met her faithful husband of 51 years. When working outside the home, she was employed as a ward secretary at United Hospital Center and as an insurance agent/partner at Insure America. But her two favorite “jobs” were raising her children and caring for her grandchildren. She volunteered in her children’s classrooms doing anything that was needed. She chauffeured her children and their friends to a variety of activities and made the best pitcher of Kool Aid any neighborhood kid could ask for. If you were really lucky, you got a homemade pepperoni roll and some sweet tea. She also volunteered at her church, First United Methodist, where she served as the secretary of the administrative board. She loved her husband endlessly and enjoyed traveling with him to a variety of destinations. She was an amazing baker, winning awards for her apple pie. Linda was a friend to everyone she met and went out of her way to help anyone who needed her. She was a kind, loving, smart and beautiful woman and her light in this world will be greatly missed. In keeping with her wishes, Mrs. Brannon will be cremated. Family and friends will gather at Amos Carvelli Funeral Home in Nutter Fort on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. A funeral service will be held at First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Second Street, Clarksburg on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 11:00 AM with Reverend Harry Jenkins officiating. Inurnment will be in the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation to The National Multiple Sclerosis Society PO Box #91891 Washington, D.C. 20090, or your favorite charity. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
CLARKSBURG, WV
Metro News

2024 will be key on progress of Corridor H

ELKINS, W.Va. — As progress continues on the Corridor-H Highway project, 2024 looms as a very big year in the road’s full development. The state Division of Highways updated the Corridor H Authority this week on the projections for work in the coming months. The authority held its annual meeting Monday.
ELKINS, WV
WTRF- 7News

Brooke EMS and Fire applauded for fast action during ATV accident

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Officials spoke highly of response times and care during Friday night’s ATV-Side by Side accident during Tuesday’s Commission Meeting. Sheriff Richard Beatty applauded Brooke County EMS on how they handled the accident on the site. 911 Director Christina White did the same, saying it’s rare to need four helicopters for an […]
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Linda Kay Sargent

Linda Kay Sargent Linda Kay Sargent, 59, of Fairmont passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. She was born in Fairmont on October 30, 1962. She was preceded in death by her mother Dora Charleen Snodgrass Stewart and survived by her father Cecil G. Snyder. Linda graduated from Fairmont Senior High School and Fairmont State University. She enjoyed crafts, trips to the beach, WVU sports and couples golf with her husband. She was a dedicated member of Trinity Assembly of God Church; her church family was very special to her. She most of all enjoyed time spent with her family. Linda worked as an administrative assistant for Allegheny Energy for 36 years. In addition to her father, she is survived by her loving husband of 26 years William “Bill” F. Sargent of Fairmont; one daughter Lauren Pritchard; two stepdaughters Tricia Moore and her husband Joshua and Brooke Sparks and her husband Kent; one step-son Matthew Sargent; four grandchildren Skylar Clark, Tristan Sargent, Emily Moore and Grant Moore; and a cousin Kimberly Vaughn and her husband Russell. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her grandmother Kathleen Lanham Snodgrass. Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home on Saturday, July 23, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. In keeping with her wishes Linda will be cremated following. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.carpenterandford.com.
FAIRMONT, WV
WTOV 9

Broadband funding to benefit large portion of Northern Panhandle

West Virginia's Northern Panhandle is going to be receiving the bulk of a $21 million broadband expansion in the state. "This area of what they're looking at is about 300 or some miles of fiber optic wires,” said Mike Paprocki, executive director of the Brooke-Hancock-Jefferson Metropolitan Planning Commission. The...
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Construction underway for new humane society in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - After years of planning a new facility, construction for the Marion County Humane Society’s new location is underway. The new site on Locust Avenue in Fairmont will be a larger facility that can hold more animals, providing them with better care. Officials with the humane...
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Mary V. Courtney Moore

Mary V. Courtney Moore, 96, of Jane Lew, WV, passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022 at her home following an extended illness. Mary was born in Williams River, WV, on June 2, 1926, a daughter of the late Walter M. and Clara Carpenter Dodrill. She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Oral Kemper Courtney; three sisters: Regina Cartee, Pauline Dodrill, and Corrine L. Nichols; and two brothers: Herbert Dodrill and Gary Dodrill.
JANE LEW, WV
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia DMV services temporarily shut down due to system outage

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles services are currently offline. According to the DMV, the issue is caused by a system-wide mainframe outage that officials are projecting will be resolved sometime today, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Once the issue is fixed, the DMV said it will resume its normal business services. […]
CHARLESTON, WV
wvexplorer.com

Ghostly tale of Burnt House lives through strange town name

BURNT HOUSE, W.Va.—Motorists traveling WV-47 between Weston and Parkersburg are sure to have noticed the village of Burnt House and wondered about the name. Like every good town name in West Virginia, there's a story behind it. In this case, it's a ghost story. The tale goes something like...
BURNT HOUSE, WV
WBOY 12 News

Where people in Morgantown are moving to most

(Stacker) — Stacker compiled a list of where people in Morgantown, WV Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Morgantown between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
MORGANTOWN, WV

