LIST: Where to donate, get school supplies in East Texas
TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) — With the back-to-school season approaching, some students may be in need of school supplies. Listed below are the locations across East Texas where school supplies can be donated and picked up.Henderson ISD receives $30,000 grant to combat childhood hunger
Tyler
9th Annual School is Cool (Drive-thru)
- When: Thursday, Aug. 4 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Where: Fun Forest Park, 900 North Glenwood Ave., Tyler, TX 75702
- Details: For parents and students Pre K-12th grade, backpacks will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Students must be present to receive a backpack and attendees must stay in their vehicle.
- When: Saturday, Aug. 13 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Where: Family of Faith Christian Church, 3299 US-271, Tyler, TX 75708
- Details: The Creative Minds Initiative is hosting a back-to-school supply drive.
- When: Saturday, July 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Where: Open Arms of Love Fellowship, 2026 E. Front St., Tyler, TX 75702
- Details: There will be games, food and fun with free backpacks and supplies.
JJO’s Stuff the Bus and summer combo school supply/food drive
- When: Friday, July 15 to Monday, July 18 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Where: Walmart, 6801 South Broadway, Tyler, TX 75703
- Details: Donations will be accepted in the parking lot.
Mineola
- When: Saturday, Aug. 6 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Where: Northside Church, 1718 N Pacific St., Mineola, TX 75773
- Details: “Free Basic School Supplies given first come, first serve while supplies last for students entering Pre-K through 5th grade! Free Hot Dogs, Popcorn & Snow Cones for everyone while supplies last!”
Longview
JJO’s Stuff the Bus and summer combo school supply/food drive
- When: Friday, July 22 to Monday, July 25 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Where: Walmart, 2440 Gilmer Road, Longview, TX 75604
- Details: Donations will be accepted in the parking lot.
Whitehouse
- When: Saturday, July 30 from 9 a.m. to noon
- Where: Whitehouse First Assembly, 502 State Hwy 110 South, Whitehouse, TX 75791
- Details: The event will take place rain or shine. Students have the opportunity to receive a backpack with school supplies, immunizations, sports physicals, dental screenings, haircuts, toiletry kits, free socks and concessions. All children must be present to receive goods and services.
Kilgore
- When: Saturday, Aug. 6 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Where: Fun Zone, 300 Harris St. Suite C-3, Kilgore, TX 75662
- Details: The event will have food and games. Basic school supplies will be given to the first 150 children. A backpack raffle will be held.
Chapel Hill
Pack the Bus School Supply Drive
- When: Monday, July 18 to Aug. 6
- Where: Chapel Hill High School, donation box near front desk. Whataburger on Highway 64, donation box by cashier. Dairy Queen on highway 64, donation box by cashier.
- Details: The “Pack the Bus” school supply drive benefiting Chapel Hill Independent School District (CHISD) students. CHISD has partnered with local organizations in order to offer the Tyler-Chapel Hill community convenient drop-off locations. The drive will end with the Back2School Expo on Aug. 6.
