ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

City Council to discuss Trent homeless shelter negotations on Monday

By Vincent Saglimbeni
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O0gjx_0gj0i5w100
Credit: Spokane City Council

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane City Council will try to find a resolution on negotiations with the owner of the building for the new Trent Avenue Shelter at Monday’s meeting.

The resolution requests that City Administration will enter negotiations with the owner of the building on 4320 E. Trent Ave. for the city to purchase it.

Council approved a lease for the property with a possible option to purchase on June 27. The City is requesting to continue with negotiations to purchase the property so the City does not have to pay for needed improvements to operate the shelter and pay a higher purchase after completing the City’s expense.

The City says their 2020-2025 City-County Five-Year Strategic Plan to Prevent and End Homelessness calls for a large shelter space fit enough for capacity in cases of heat, cold or smoke events. Three potential ways the property could be purchased are through American Rescue Plan Act funds, Commerce Department Relocation funds, and 2021 accrued unallocated general fund budget

reserves.

The City administration plans to provide a written notice to the property owner no later than July 25. This is in order for the City to exercise the City’s right in the lease agreement to buy the property and negotiate the selection of an independent appraiser and the price to buy the property.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ncwlife.com

Spokane council wants to buy homeless shelter, not lease it

(The Center Square) – Several months ago, the Spokane City Council was fiercely debating whether Mayor Nadine Woodward should be allowed to engage in lease negotiations for a potential homeless shelter site. Now they want to buy the property. The resolution to have the mayor negotiate a purchase price...
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Society
Local
Washington Government
Spokane, WA
Society
Spokane, WA
Government
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Spokane police request for $3M to buy patrol vehicles yanked off city agenda

(The Center Square) – The Spokane Police Department is worried that supply chain disruptions could make it difficult to get replacement patrol cars through at least 2023. That concern led the agency to request that city officials spend $3 million in federal stimulus funds on 46 Ford K8 vehicles.
SPOKANE, WA
dailyadvent.com

CAReS moves its services to new location in Spokane

The new location is about eight minutes away from its old location. However, its new physical location won't change the CSHCD Department’s existing mailing address. SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Counseling and Recovery Services (CAReS) division announced the relocation of all its operations and behavioral health services. CAReS provides an array...
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homeless Shelter#Homelessness#Trent#Spokane City Council#City Administration#American#Rewritten
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Crashes cleared from I-90 in downtown Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Two separate crashes have been cleared from eastbound I-90 near the Maple Street on-ramp. The collisions happened within a tenth of a mile of each other. The Washington State Department of Transportation said the crashes not only caused delays on I-90, but backed up traffic down US 195.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Avista schedules planned outage in Spokane Valley on Wednesday

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Approximately 90 Avista electric customers in Valley will experience a planned power outage on Wednesday, July 20. The planned outage will begin at 8:00 a.m. and end at 4:00 p.m. Impacted customers have been notified. During this time, Avista crews will be performing equipment upgrades...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
FOX 11 and 41

Two Washington Cities Make Most Educated List

WASHINGTON – The personal finance website WalletHub has released a list of most and least educated cities in the United States for 2022 and two Washington cities made the cut. Seattle cracked the top ten, coming in at #9 on the list, while Spokane was 51st. An unfortunate reality...
WASHINGTON, DC
Government Technology

Washington Lawmakers Outraged After Watchdog Computer Report

(TNS) — Washington lawmakers reacted with outrage after a report published by an internal Department of Veterans Affairs watchdog Friday confirmed a computer system at Spokane's VA hospital has caused nearly 150 cases of harm, while another report found VA leaders in charge of training users on the new system misled investigators.
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Teenager that drowned in Spokane River identified

CORBIN PARK, ID. — The teenager who drowned in the Spokane River near Corbin Park has been identified. The Kootenai County Coroner identified 14-year-old Henry Jack from Spokane, Washington, as the victim. The Kootenai County Sheriff’s office says there is nothing suspicious on the incident and that it is...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Valet boat service comes to Lake Coeur d'Alene

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Vertical Quick Launch at the Hagadone Marine Group is now offering valet parking for boats on Lake Coeur d'Alene. The $15 million facility is the region's first and only dry stack facility in Idaho. It holds about 360 boats within a five-story warehouse. Cally King, the director of marketing for the Hagadone Marine Group, said the service is part of a membership.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy