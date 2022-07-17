City Council to discuss Trent homeless shelter negotations on Monday

Credit: Spokane City Council

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane City Council will try to find a resolution on negotiations with the owner of the building for the new Trent Avenue Shelter at Monday’s meeting.

The resolution requests that City Administration will enter negotiations with the owner of the building on 4320 E. Trent Ave. for the city to purchase it.

Council approved a lease for the property with a possible option to purchase on June 27. The City is requesting to continue with negotiations to purchase the property so the City does not have to pay for needed improvements to operate the shelter and pay a higher purchase after completing the City’s expense.

The City says their 2020-2025 City-County Five-Year Strategic Plan to Prevent and End Homelessness calls for a large shelter space fit enough for capacity in cases of heat, cold or smoke events. Three potential ways the property could be purchased are through American Rescue Plan Act funds, Commerce Department Relocation funds, and 2021 accrued unallocated general fund budget

reserves.

The City administration plans to provide a written notice to the property owner no later than July 25. This is in order for the City to exercise the City’s right in the lease agreement to buy the property and negotiate the selection of an independent appraiser and the price to buy the property.

