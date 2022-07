IDAHO FALLS — It’s time for kids to dust off their boots for The War Bonnet Round Up’s first annual Mutton Bustin’ Qualifier event on July 30. This new event opens the door for kids that want a chance to ride a sheep and see if they have what it takes to make it to the bright lights of the rodeo in August. This “fun for the whole family” event will be at Teton Toyota, 2252 West Sunnyside Road in Idaho Falls, with vendors, activities, Champs Heart and a live broadcast with Don Jarret from THE WOLF.

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO