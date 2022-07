Although he’s played only 10 offensive snaps in his first two seasons as a Buckeye, Jakob James has no doubt that Ohio State is where he belongs. A three-star prospect in the recruiting class of 2020, James did not play at all when he redshirted his true freshman year. Last season, James got on the field for snaps at the very end of blowout wins against Indiana and Michigan State, but otherwise played only on special teams.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO