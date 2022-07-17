ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Acuity Named a Top Performer by Ward Group for 23rd Straight Year

By Local News
seehafernews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcuity has been named to the 2022 Ward’s 50 list of top-performing property-casualty companies, putting the company in the top 2 percent of insurers nationwide....

www.seehafernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Boomi Wins Awards for Best CEOs for Diversity and Best Company for Career Growth, Ranking Top 50 in the Largest Company Category

CHESTERBROOK, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- BoomiTM, the intelligent connectivity and automation leader, today claims two awards from Comparably, a leading workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform, in their largest company category along with other 2022 honorees such as Microsoft, Adobe, IBM, Uber, and SADA. Honored with the Best CEOs for Diversity and Best Company for Career Growth awards – based on anonymous employee feedback from its more than 1,700 global employees – Boomi ranks among the top 50 largest companies for its commitments to, and achievements in, diversity and career advancement. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005282/en/ Boomi Wins Comparably Awards for Best CEOs for Diversity and Best Company for Career Growth in Largest Company Category (Graphic: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
pymnts

Morgan Health Invests $30M in Healthcare Plan Provider Centivo

JPMorgan Chase’s healthcare unit, Morgan Health, has made a $30 million investment in Centivo, a provider of health plans for self-insured employers focused on healthcare affordability for employees and their families, according to a Tuesday (July 19) press release. Centivo works to align incentives between accountable care providers and...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

recteq Appoints Ralph Santana as New CEO

EVANS, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 18, 2022-- recteq (or the “Company”), a leading designer, marketer, and direct seller of premium pellet grills and outdoor lifestyle products, announced today that Ralph Santana has been named CEO. Santana will serve as the Company’s first CEO and assumed responsibilities in June 2022. Prior to Santana’s hire, recteq’s day-to-day leadership was provided by founders Ron Cundy and Ray Carnes. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005311/en/ Ralph Santana, recteq CEO (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Performing#Ward Group#Acuity
Cheddar News

A.I. Talent Marketplace & Workforce Agility Platform Gloat Raises $90 Million

A.I. talent marketplace and Workforce Agility software provider, Gloat, recently raised $90 million in a Series D funding round led Generation Investment Management, which is a VC firm started by former U.S. vice president, Al Gore. Gloat says its software talent marketplace helps businesses like PesiCo and Mastercard analyze their employees' skills, experience, and career aspirations, and match them to relevant opportunities and projects. Ben Reuveni, co-founder & CEO of Gloat, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Priority Promotes Ranjana Ram to Chief Operating Officer

ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 18, 2022-- Priority Technology Holdings (Priority) (NASDAQ: PRTH), a leading payments technology company helping customers collect, store and send money, today announced the promotion of Ranjana Ram from Executive Vice President of Corporate Development to Chief Operating Officer. As Chief Operating Officer, Ms. Ram will provide company-wide leadership, team management and vision as she oversees the implementation of Priority’s forward-focused strategies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005653/en/ Ranjana Ram (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

Clifford Chance Posts 8% Revenue Growth During US Expansion

UK-founded law firm Clifford Chance chalked up about 2 billion pounds ($2.4 billion) in revenues in its most recent fiscal year, up 8% from the previous period, the firm announced Tuesday. Two-thirds of revenues for the year that closed April 30 came from UK and European clients, with the US...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
Sourcing Journal

RILA Applauds ‘Progress’ on West Coast Labor Talks

Click here to read the full article. A retail trade group remains upbeat on its outlook for the outcome on West Coast labor contract talks, even with negotiations now past the July 1 contract expiration. The Retail Industry Leaders Association (RILA) in Washington D.C. applauded what it described as progress on negotiations. “The industry is grateful that the ports have remained up and running throughout the negotiation process and we’re optimistic that all parties can reach an agreement soon to prevent any slowdowns or disruptions in the long term,” RILA vice president of supply chain Jess Dankert said Tuesday. Dankert’s statement follows a...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Agrify Reveals Changes To The Board Of Directors And Executive Leadership Team

Agrify Corporation AGFY revealed a number of leadership changes to further support the company’s growth initiatives. Max Holtzman, who currently serves as operations director at Ocean 14 Capital, and who previously served as the senior advisor to the United States Secretary of Agriculture, has been appointed to Agrify’s board of directors as an independent director.
AGRICULTURE
pymnts

B Capital Closes $250M Early-Stage Ascent Fund II

Global multistage investment firm B Capital has announced a $250 million close for its Ascent Fund II, the first dedicated early-stage fund, which will help it work with more entrepreneurs, a press release said Tuesday (July 19). The release noted that Ascent works on pre-seed through series A rounds for...
MARKETS
The Associated Press

Arthur D. Little Expands Operations Strategy & Transformation Practice With Leading Procurement Expertise

FRANKFURT, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 18, 2022-- Global Management Consultancy Arthur D. Little (ADL) has appointed Angela Dum as Associate Director to globally lead Procurement Innovation at ADL, focusing on industrial goods. Angela will support clients in taking procurement to the next level with new, innovative approaches, and in unlocking maximum procurement value across the company and extended ecosystem. She will be a member of the Global Operations & Transformation Practice senior team and based in Munich. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005470/en/ ANGELA DUM APPOINTED AS ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR TO LEAD PROCUREMENT INNOVATION (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin Incentivizes Patient-Centered Healthcare For Millions Of Americans

This is an opinion editorial by Vishvas Garg, a Ph.D. in pharmacoeconomics, epidemiology, pharmaceutical policy and outcomes research from the University of New Mexico. In a previous article, I introduced an idea of a new Bitcoin-enabled healthcare system. In this article, I discuss the details of my proposal by using a case example of the private insurance market in the United States. First, I describe the unmet needs in this private insurance market. Then, I discuss the idea of a new bitcoin-enabled, patient-centric health plan structured as a public good and a new electronic health-record system where patients own their data. The Bitcoin network creates an opportunity for patient-centric healthcare.
HEALTH
Benzinga

Kirkland's CFO & COO Nicole Strain Resigns

Kirkland's Inc KIRK Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Chief Operating Officer (COO) Nicole Strain will be leaving the company, effective August 31, 2022. The company has initiated an executive search process for a new CFO. Until a successor is named, KIRK will rely on a newly-established Office of the CFO,...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

New Study Finds That While Aging Seniors Prefer In-Home Care, Most Are Critically Underprepared for Future Healthcare Needs

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Cross Country Workforce Solutions Group, a division of Cross Country Healthcare, the nation’s leading provider of in-home clinical and non-clinical care for aging seniors, today announced findings from a national survey showing that while most people aged 50-79 years old would prefer at-home care as they age, 91 percent of respondents have not proactively researched the care they may need as they grow older. Further, 34 percent have not thought about their care needs, and awareness of existing managed-at-home care programs, such as PACE (Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) and LIFE (Living Independence for the Elderly), was low among the survey respondents. The study“Aging in Place: Assessing Seniors’ Understanding of Home Healthcare Options” found that 80 percent of respondents had not heard of either program. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005081/en/ New Study Finds That While Aging Seniors Prefer In-Home Care, Most Are Critically Underprepared for Future Healthcare Needs. (Photo: Business Wire)
EDUCATION
Variety

Channel 4 Achieves Record $1.4 Billion Revenues, Tackles Privatization

Click here to read the full article. Channel 4 achieved a record £1.2 billion ($1.41 billion) in revenues in 2021, up 25% from £934 million in 2022, the U.K. broadcaster’s annual report reveals. Channel 4 also recorded a pre-tax surplus of £101 million, up from £74 million in 2020. The broadcaster significantly increased its content spend to £671 million in 2021, up from £522 million in 2020. Of this, £492 million (2020: £370 million) was on originated content, including shows like “It’s A Sin,” the Black to Front initiative and Paralympics coverage. Cash reserves rose from £201 million in 2020 to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Intelly Launches an Innovative Real Estate Investment Platform on 20 July 2022

GENEVA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Blockchain fintech company Intelly is launching a fractional NFT (F-NFT) real estate investment platform on July 20th. Investors will be given access to property investments worldwide using Intelly’s INTL token to purchase fractional real estate assets on its decentralized real estate investment platform. Intelly has successfully completed its initial coin offering at the beginning of 2022 and established the Intelly Exchange - a liquid real estate market in which investors can trade F-NFTs priced by market participants based on the underlying asset’s profitability. The exchange will list projects from the residential, commercial, and enterprise sectors like a branded beach club or restaurant, which are tokenized via F-NFT’s, allowing investors to switch between investments in a matter of seconds, depending on their risk appetite. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220714005426/en/ Intelly Launches an Innovative Real Estate Investment Platform on 20 July 2022 (Photo: Business Wire)
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy