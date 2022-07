Hot sauce fans have something to get spicy about — sriracha cravings may be put on hold until September.In an April letter, Huy Fong Foods, the makers of the hot sauce, announced that they are experiencing a shortage of chili peppers due to “weather conditions.”“Unfortunately, this is out of our control and without this essential ingredient we are unable to produce any of our products,” the letter reads.Axios reports that the company has confirmed that its peppers come from Mexico. The publication notes that Mexico is currently going through drought conditions.The company’s letter did not specify what “weather conditions” had...

