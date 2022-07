While Euclid Beach amusement park recedes further her back into history — it closed following its 1969 season, so those remembering it are fewer and fewer — one tangible piece remains: the Grand Carousel, now ensconced in a glass-walled circular room at the Western Reserve Historical Society. (The entrance arch remains on the park’s site at Lakeshore and East 156th in the Collinwood neighborhood.) There visitors can ride it anytime and relive the days when going to an amusement park was a low-key day of family fun that didn’t break the bank or scare the wits out of the heights-averse.

EUCLID, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO