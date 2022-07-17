ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Phillies 2022 MLB Draft Tracker

Tri-City Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleView the original article to see embedded media. The Philadelphia Phillies hold the 17th overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, which kicks off on Sunday, July 17 at 7 p.m. EST. Rounds one and two will take place on Sunday, while the remaining 18 rounds will be broadcast across Monday...

www.tri-cityherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sports Illustrated

MLB Draft Tracker: Breaking Down Every Team’s First-Round Pick

The Orioles have just enjoyed their best stretch of baseball in quite some time. On Sunday, they’ll take the first pick in the MLB draft for the second time in four years. Sunday’s draft is happening later in the calendar than usual in order to coincide with the All-Star break, but the added wait has only ratcheted up the anticipation. There are plenty several sons of former Major League stars expected to be taken early—Druw Jones (son of Andruw Jones), Jackson Holliday (Matt Holliday) and Justin Crawford (Carl Crawford), to name a few—along with Kumar Rocker, who was a first-round pick by the Mets last year but did not sign amid injury concerns. Rocker has a chance to get taken in the first round once again on Sunday night.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

2022 MLB Draft: Live updates, analysis of every first-round pick as Orioles take Jackson Holliday at No. 1

The 2022 Major League Baseball draft kicked off Sunday night, with the Baltimore Orioles taking Jackson Holliday, a high school shortstop, with the No. 1 overall pick. MLB's draft was again pushed back from its usual June date in 2022 and moved to Los Angeles to coincide with All-Star Game festivities (the Home Run Derby is set for Monday before the All-Star Game on Tuesday). Sunday night will cover Rounds 1 and 2 of the 2022 MLB Draft, with Rounds 3-10 on Monday and Rounds 11-20 on Tuesday.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
numberfire.com

Bryson Stott sitting Sunday for Philadelphia

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. Stott is being replaced at second base by Yairo Munoz versus Marlins starter Trevor Rogers. In 220 plate appearances this season, Stott has a .188 batting average with a .561 OPS,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Scouting report for each Day 2 selection in the 2022 MLB Draft

The Braves were busy on Day 1, selecting four pitchers — three of them coming from the high school ranks. On Day 2, Atlanta kicked things off with three college bats:. Round 3, Pick 96: C Drake Baldwin — Missouri State. Baldwin’s best tool is his offense, and...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy