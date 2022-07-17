ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

People remember lives lost during COVID-19 pandemic

WISN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE — A vigil took place Sunday afternoon at Milwaukee's Washington Park to honor the more than 1 million American lives lost because...

www.wisn.com

WEAU-TV 13

After holiday dip, Wisconsin COVID-19 cases find new level

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - New COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin may have found a new level. For the past week now, the seven-day rolling-average has remained in the neighborhood of 1,600 confirmed cases per day, the latest Department of Health Services data show. Health officials rely on the rolling average to...
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 13,184 deaths

NOTE: Wisconsin does not update its count of new positive COVID-19 cases, COVID-19 deaths and the number of COVID-19 vaccines administered on weekends. New positive cases: 3,993 (since Friday) Total positive cases: 1,544,901. New deaths: 3 (since Friday) Total deaths: 13,184. At least 9,593,447 vaccines have been administered (as of...
WISCONSIN STATE
WMIL FM106.1

This Is The Most Dangerous City In Wisconsin

What is dangerous to some people, may seem less dangerous to others. Regardless to which extent the word is used, the most dangerous city in all of Wisconsin statistically has more crime than any other region. In this city, one is more likely to be the victim of a violent crime than in other cities throughout the state. This city stands as the most dangerous due to the crime rates that continue to rise.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin’s 7-day average of new COVID-19 cases nearing 1.6K

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting a delay in COVID-19 Vaccine data. Local 5 News will update that section when the information is made available. TUESDAY 7/19/2022 2:00 p.m. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,546,514 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,186...
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Milwaukee man warns people not to ignore COVID-19 protocols

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man who has two family members who are seriously ill has a COVID-19 warning. His brother-in-law is hospitalized at St. Luke's Medical Center with COVID-19 pneumonia, critically ill even though he's vaccinated and boosted. His sister also became seriously ill. Like many, he's seeing more...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

8-year-old Cooper Roberts finally off ventilator

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — The past days have been very emotional for the Roberts family, whose son was shot during the Highland Park, Illinois, Fourth of July parade. For the first time, Cooper was able to sit up with assistance and take a brief ride in a wheelchair. Cooper...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
97ZOK

10 Strange and Fabulous Foods You’ll Find at This Year’s Wisconsin State Fair

The Wisconsin State Fair is just a couple of weeks away and we're hearing there will be 80 new foods to try. Would you try any of these?. This is one of the Milwaukee, Wisconsin headlines I look forward to seeing every year. Right after getting the Summerfest concert schedule, the next great story is what new and crazy foods will be available at the Wisconsin State Fair a month later.
WISCONSIN STATE
dailyadvent.com

Almost 100 new hospitalizations from COVID-19 in Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting a delay in COVID-19 Vaccine data. Local 5 News will update that section as soon as the data is made available. MONDAY 7/18/2022 2:00 p.m. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,544,901 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,184 total...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fire near 76th and Congress in Milwaukee, 5 displaced

MILWAUKEE - Three adults and two kids are getting help from the Red Cross after a fire Sunday, July 17. Milwaukee firefighters responded to a multifamily building near 76th and Congress. Officials said a small fire broke out inside a second-floor unit. No injuries were reported.
MILWAUKEE, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Wisconsin Humane Society expects to see rescued Envigo beagles

You may have the opportunity to lend a helping paw to the Wisconsin Humane Society later this month. The organization has reached out to the Humane Society of the United States to help take in some of the approximately 4,000 beagles being released from a medical facility in Virginia. The United States Department of Justice is working with the Humane Society of the United States after Envigo, which bred the beagles for medical research, violated several federal regulations, according to multiple news outlets. Last week, a federal judge ordered the beagles to be released, but animal rescue agencies only have approximately 60 days to find the dogs new homes. The Humane Society of the United States is already calling this a “historic operation” as one of their most extensive rescue missions ever.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
MIX 108

Weird New Foods At The Wisconsin State Fair 2022

For those of you not in the know, the Wisconsin State Fair is quite the big deal with people coming from all over the state of Wisconsin, but a fair share of Illinois people too. The fairgrounds are in West Allis which is a Milwaukee suburb, so unlike the great Minnesota get-together it is near a major metropolitan area not exactly in one, but close enough.
WISCONSIN STATE
1440 WROK

Wisconsin Man Is Bad At Crime But Good At Getting Caught

We've all heard "If you can't do the time, don't do the crime," but with this Wisconsin criminal it should be amended to "If you can't do the CRIME, don't do the crime." The Menomonee Falls Police in Wisconsin are currently looking for this guy that tried to rob a jewelry store earlier this week. The bad news is that he is still on the lamb, the good news is that other than some broken glass, he didn't get away with anything.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
WISN

Red Cross auctioning off guitars signed by Summerfest musicians

MILWAUKEE — The American Red Cross is raising money by auctioning off nine autographed guitars from Summerfest. Artists who performed on the Generac Power Stage during Summerfest signed the guitars. American Red Cross of Wisconsin Communications Director Justin Kern said the auction encompasses Wisconsin. "This just feels like so...
MILWAUKEE, WI

