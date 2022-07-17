Two hospitalized following crash involving motorcycle in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. — A crash between a motorcycle and a car in Worcester sent two people to the hospital Sunday morning.

Police said the crash happened near 99 Stafford St. around 11:37 a.m. Officers found the motorcyclist, a 27-year-old man, lying on the ground, with a Subaru nearby.

Investigators believe the vehicles were traveling in opposite directions on Stafford Street when the Subaru turned toward Curtis Parkway and collided with the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist and a passenger in the car were taken to the hospital.

The crash is under investigation.

