11:11 p.m. Monday — A caller in the 200 block of Hinman Avenue reported he was attacked by a cat while trying to leave. He was advised that the police would not take the feline into custody. He said that he would stay in for the rest of the evening. The feline was not aggressive towards officers while on the scene, according to the log.

WAUKESHA, WI ・ 13 HOURS AGO