Celebrate National Ice Cream Day with some sweet deals

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 2 days ago
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - National Ice Cream Day falls on the perfect Sunday with temperatures reaching the 90s throughout Hampton Roads.

Here's the "scoop" on where you can score a sweet deal this National Ice Cream Day:

Baskin Robbins

They're celebrating all week long from July 17-23. You can visit any store and get $5 off any purchase of $15 or more. If shopping online or through the app use the coupon code BECOOLER.

Carvel

Buy one, get one free small cup or cone

Cold Stone Creamery

Customers can enjoy $4 off purchases of $20 or more through July 21. They can also get free delivery when buying through the mobile app.

Dairy Queen

You can get $1 off any dipped cone at participating stores when you order through the DQ app.

Insomnia Cookies

Get a free scoop with any purchase in-store or for delivery.

Shake it Up

Receive a free celebration birthday cake milkshake.

Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream

Reward members can enjoy a special BOGO deal this Monday in celebration of National Ice Cream Day.

Whole Foods Market

All ice cream and frozen treats are 25% off through July 19. Amazon Prime members get an additional 10% off.

IN THIS ARTICLE
