Celebrate National Ice Cream Day with some sweet deals
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - National Ice Cream Day falls on the perfect Sunday with temperatures reaching the 90s throughout Hampton Roads.
Here's the "scoop" on where you can score a sweet deal this National Ice Cream Day:
Baskin Robbins
They're celebrating all week long from July 17-23. You can visit any store and get $5 off any purchase of $15 or more. If shopping online or through the app use the coupon code BECOOLER.
Carvel
Buy one, get one free small cup or cone
Cold Stone Creamery
Customers can enjoy $4 off purchases of $20 or more through July 21. They can also get free delivery when buying through the mobile app.
Dairy Queen
You can get $1 off any dipped cone at participating stores when you order through the DQ app.
Insomnia Cookies
Get a free scoop with any purchase in-store or for delivery.
Shake it Up
Receive a free celebration birthday cake milkshake.
Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream
Reward members can enjoy a special BOGO deal this Monday in celebration of National Ice Cream Day.
Whole Foods Market
All ice cream and frozen treats are 25% off through July 19. Amazon Prime members get an additional 10% off.
