Grass fire near I-80 fills Salt Lake City sky with smoke

SALT LAKE CITY — A grass fire was sparked Sunday afternoon just off Interstate 80 near 7200 West in Salt Lake City.

Salt Lake City Fire Department officials said around 5 p.m. that they were reaching containment and had the fire surrounded on all sides by either roads or firefighting crews — but shifting winds later made it harder to get under control. It was estimated at 20 acres as of about 6:30 p.m.

The fire was burning near railroad tracks, but officials said the closest rail cars were about a quarter-mile away and were not of much concern. No structures are threatened.

READ: Latest wildfire information from across Utah

The fire's cause is under investigation.

Smoke from the wildfire filled the Salt Lake area.

Before this fire, another grass fire along I-80 in Summit County was sparked and eventually forced some evacuations .

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.