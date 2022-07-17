ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Grass fire near I-80 fills Salt Lake City sky with smoke

By Spencer Burt
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jubGy_0gj0eFFW00

SALT LAKE CITY — A grass fire was sparked Sunday afternoon just off Interstate 80 near 7200 West in Salt Lake City.

Salt Lake City Fire Department officials said around 5 p.m. that they were reaching containment and had the fire surrounded on all sides by either roads or firefighting crews — but shifting winds later made it harder to get under control. It was estimated at 20 acres as of about 6:30 p.m.

The fire was burning near railroad tracks, but officials said the closest rail cars were about a quarter-mile away and were not of much concern. No structures are threatened.

READ: Latest wildfire information from across Utah

The fire's cause is under investigation.

Smoke from the wildfire filled the Salt Lake area.

Before this fire, another grass fire along I-80 in Summit County was sparked and eventually forced some evacuations .

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSLTV

State orders fire restrictions for four northern Utah counties

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah ordered stage one fire restrictions in four counties Tuesday because of “extremely dry vegetation conditions in Northern Utah.”. The order eliminates open fires on unincorporated private land and all state lands in the counties, except where fire pits are designated. The order also places restrictions on smoking, fireworks, some types of ammunition, some types of metal industrial work near vegetation and engines that don’t have spark arrestors.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Less heat with more storm potential

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hey there Utah, hopefully your week is off to a great start! After record-setting heat across the state Sunday, we get more heat and storm potential on Monday, however, the heat won’t be quite as intense compared to what we had yesterday. High pressure continues to show the way with a […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
State
Utah State
ABC 4

The best spots to camp and fish in Utah

On Good Things Utah Hour 2 this morning – There’s no trout about it – Utah’s rivers and reservoirs offer some of the best fishing in the West. Magicians never give up their secrets and fishermen never share their favorite fishing holes. Then again, you can’t keep a whole river secret. How about we put you in the neighborhood and you find your perfect spot, only to be shared with your favorite child? Here are 6 great bodies of water for Utah fishers — both spinning and fly fishing. Before you go, check the Utah fly fishing reports for water conditions and access points. Tune in for the best spots or click here for more: https://www.utah.com/articles/post/6-best-fishing-spots-in-utah/
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Who pays to fix crunched vehicle when carport collapses at an apartment complex?

MIDVALE, Utah — Last winter at a Midvale apartment complex, a carport collapsed and damaged several vehicles parked below it — including a motorcycle belonging to Avery and Sam Shrader. The Shraders say the apartment complex told them it was an “act of nature” and they were on their own to pay for fixing their bike. The landlord said heavy snow brought the structure down, but with evidence that support beams were rusted at their bases, should the apartment complex be off the hook?
MIDVALE, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grass Fire#Fire Burning#I 80
Gephardt Daily

Utah wildfire roundup shows increasing containment

UTAH, July 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters are making solid progress on Utah wildfires, with containments increasing, and new fires, so far, remaining small, despite record-breaking high temperatures in some parts of the state. Here’s are the updates and roundup as of late Sunday afternoon:. Halfway Hill.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Update: Wanship Fire fully contained

Update July 18, 2022 10:14 a.m. On Monday morning officials from Summit County said the Wanship Fire was 100% contained. Update July 18, 2022 7:00 a.m. Summit County lifted evacuation orders that were put in place Sunday while firefighters worked on the Wanship fire. Fire crews in Summit County spent...
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
kjzz.com

Here's where to watch fireworks for Pioneer Day Weekend 2022

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — One night of fireworks is never enough. If you're lucky enough to live in Utah, it's something you never have to worry about thanks to Pioneer Day. Here's your guide to fireworks shows happening for the weekend of July 24. Drop us a line if you know of a fireworks show that should be on this list!
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Stolen Riverton wheelchair-enabled van found at motel

ALTA, Utah (KUTV) — A wheelchair-enabled van stolen from a Riverton family's driveway was found at a Salt Lake County motel. Julie Krushensky, mother of Gavin said the van was located by the Salt Lake City Police Department at the Alta Motor Lodge Motel around 1 a.m. Monday. The...
RIVERTON, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
FOX 13 News

Downtown cattle drive kicks off Pioneer Day celebrations

SALT LAKE CITY — An annual tradition returned to the streets of Salt Lake City as the week-long celebration of Pioneer Day began Tuesday morning. For the second time while in office, Governor Spencer Cox helped lead a herd of longhorns through downtown on his trusty steed, along with his wife, First Lady Abby Cox. Cox grew up on a farm in central Utah and started riding horses around Fairview as a youngster.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
idesignarch.com

Coastal Cape Cod Shingle Style Home in Utah

The exterior architecture of this beautiful house in Holladay, Salt Lake City, Utah features a curved balcony over the entry portico. The shingle-style home with Cape Cod coastal influence is cladded in shades of greyish blue. It creates a calming atmosphere in this quiet neighborhood with mountain backdrop. Blondino Design...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Power outage affects thousands across Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – A massive power outage has left thousands of Utah residents without electricity on Sunday. Rocky Mountain Power says around 3,000 residents in seven Utah counties are currently affected. These counties include Weber County, Tooele County, Davis County, Salt Lake County, Utah County, Millard County, and Summit County. This outage spreads beyond Utah […]
UTAH STATE
Kristen Walters

Beloved local bakery set to open its second location in Utah this month

This month, a popular local bakery is set to open its second location in Utah. https://www.abc4.com/news/banbury-cross-donuts-expands-to-davis-county-centerville/. It's always exciting when a new bakery opens in the city. Whether it's a tiny shop specializing in cupcakes or a large, full-service bakery, there's nothing like the smell of fresh-baked bread or cookies to get your mouth watering.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Male cougar caught, female still on the loose in Murray

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – After receiving several reports of cougar sightings in residential neighborhoods in Murray, The Utah Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) captured one of the cougars Monday. The DWR responded Monday around 11:30 a.m to a cougar sighting in Murray and was able to successfully tranquilize a male cougar around 6200 South Cedar […]
MURRAY, UT
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

27K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy