Billings, MT

Q2 Billings Area Weather: Hot temperatures continue; windy to start the work week

By Matthew Hidalgo
 2 days ago
BILLINGS — An extremely hot day with temperatures in the 90s, many reaching triple digits. Most of the eastern parts of the state and northern Wyoming including Billings, Miles City, Sheridan, and Cody are making a run for record breaking highs today. Make sure you are drinking plenty of fluids and using fans and AC.

Tomorrow will be another hot day but temperatures will be a bit lower in the 90s. Winds will pick up heading into tomorrow with gusts up to 50 plus mph possible. If you have anything loose outdoors, make sure to tie it up to be safe.

A cold front will swing through tomorrow bringing slight chances of showers and possible thunderstorms but most activity will remain north of Billings. Warm temperatures will continue throughout the week mainly in the 80s and 90s.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Cloudy with a low near 68°F

Tomorrow... Partly cloudy with gusty winds. High near 98°F

Tomorrow night... Decreasing clouds with gusty winds early. Low near 63°F

Q2 News

Q2 News

