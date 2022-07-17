NH man working as pastor in Mass. charged for failing to register as sex offender

Steven Newman allegedly worked at By Faith Fellowship Church in Georgetown.

A New Hampshire man who worked as a pastor in Massachusetts was arraigned last week on charges that he did not register as a sex offender in the state. Steven Newman, who is registered as a sex offender in New Hampshire, was arraigned July 13 in Haverhill District Court, The Eagle-Tribune reported.

Police told the paper that Newman was employed as a pastor at By Faith Fellowship Church in Georgetown. Newman reportedly lives in Fremont, N.H.

Newman is registered as a “Tier 3” sex offender in New Hampshire, according to the Eagle-Tribune. This is the highest level of sex offender in the state. Police said Newman was required to have registered in Massachusetts because he was employed there.

Sex offenders living in other states but working in Massachusetts are required to register in the state within two days of starting their job. They must also register their work address within 10 days of starting their job. Newman was reportedly active at By Faith since 2017.

Newman was charged with Aggravated Felonious Sexual Assault on a victim under 13 years old on Sept. 14, 2000, according to the New Hampshire Department of Safety. He was also charged with Aggravated Felonious Sexual Assault on a victim under 18 years old on June 1, 1990.

Newman was released on personal recognizance, the Eagle-Tribune reported, under conditions that he not have contact with children under 18 and that he not be employed by a place of business where there are children under 18.

Georgetown police told the Eagle-Tribune that they found online evidence that Newman was indeed working as pastor of By Faith Fellowship Church. This included multiple photos on the church’s website and Facebook page as well as accompanying captions identifying him as the church’s pastor. A sign was also displayed outside the church referencing “Pastor Steve.”

Newman told police that he was only serving as a preacher at By Faith, not the pastor. He added that he only gave speeches there on occasion, and was not paid, according to the paper. Police said that Newman was, in fact, listed as the church’s chairman of the board and incorporator.

Georgetown police were tipped off in April, when they received a call from a woman searching for a church online to send her children to, the Eagle-Tribune reported. Police told the paper that their research indicated Newman had registered in Templeton, Mass. in 2014 as a sex offender.