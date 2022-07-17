ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Every player in Philadelphia 76ers history who has worn No. 47

By Ky Carlin
 2 days ago
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers are one of the older franchises in the NBA with their history spanning back to the 1949-50 season. With that much time under their belt in the NBA, they have had hundreds of players come through and make an impact on the City of Brotherly Love.

With it being the offseason, now is a time to go through some of that Sixers history. In this edition, Sixers Wire looks at the No. 47, which has been worn by one player in the history of the franchise.

This is a running series that will go through all of the uniform numbers worn in franchise history.

The previous edition of this series was a list compiling the 10 players who have worn the No. 50.

Here is the one player who has worn No. 47 in Sixers history:

Tiago Splitter, 2017

AP Photo/Chris Szagola

Splitter was acquired from the Atlanta Hawks at the 2017 deadline in a deal that sent Ersan Ilyasova to the ATL. After a few days with the Delaware Blue Coats in the G League, he played eight games for Philadelphia at the end of the 2016-17 season. He averaged 4.9 points and 2.8 rebounds for them in those eight games and he retired in 2018.

Splitter Sixers highlights

