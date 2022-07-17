ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rantoul, IL

Rantoul working to prevent more power outages

By Scarlett O'Hara
WCIA
WCIA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WN6JV_0gj0d7JA00

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) – People have been upset after the village of Rantoul briefly lost power several times this month. Assistant Public Works Director Jake McCoy said most residential and downtown customers were affected by the outages.

McCoy said one of the village’s 50-year-old breakers failed, and the hot summer temperatures haven’t helped. But, he wants people to know that technicians have been working non-stop to fix it, and they’re confident things will get better.

“It takes a while and trial and error to get it to work without this breaker being in service. Now we feel really comfortable that we’ll be providing reliable service for the next months to come now that we got it under control,” he said.

He said village officials are there to serve, and they’re hoping to be more reliable. When the village knows there will be an outage ahead of time, he said they always give people three days notice.

The village also addressed the outages in a Facebook post Friday. Read the full statement here:

There have been a lot of concerns regarding the Village of Rantoul’s power supply. The first two generators were installed in 1951 at the Power Plant. A circuit breaker was installed in 1967 to ensure the safety of our lineman. Over the years, circuit breaker #10 has become unreliable, and on July 8, 2022, it failed and is no longer working. Unfortunately, when Circuit breaker #10 trips, most of the Village will lose power. In order to get power back on within the Village, the lineman had to reroute the power to different circuits. Due to the excessive load on the other circuits, plus the heat on Monday July 11, the Village experienced another outage. Once again, the lineman have rerouted the power to spread the power load over even more circuits. This solution has worked thus far.We have priced a new Circuit breaker to replace #10 and were told it is a lead time of 52 weeks and will cost $515,000. After having several troubleshooting meetings, the Village has decided not to replace Circuit breaker #10 as it was only installed because of the use of the generators at the power plant, which is no longer in use. We are ordering a number of fuses and will bypass the circuit breaker and go straight to the transformer. The lead time on the transformer fuses is not yet available.

Rantoul Village Hall via Facebook
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCIA

Decatur Public Transit System resuming fare collection

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — It is the end of an era in Decatur as the Decatur Public Transit System resumes fare collection next Monday. Fare collection was suspended in April of 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. But as the world moves on from the pandemic, emergency measures are coming to an end. Transit […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Crews respond to fire at UNFI Food Distribution Facility

URBANA, Il. (WCIA) — Crews are working to learn what caused a fire at an Urbana warehouse. It happened at the corner of Wilbur Road and Lincoln Avenue, at the UNFI Food Distribution Facility. That facility operates 24/7, according to Urbana Fire officials. Firefighters were called around 2 a.m. Tuesday. Crews were working on the […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Emergency repairs closing lanes on Danville’s Bowman Ave.

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Two lanes of a road in Danville are closed as of Tuesday in order to allow for emergency repairs to a storm sewer. The closure is located on South Bowman Avenue at South Street. The City of Danville said the closure takes effect immediately and will last until repairs are complete.
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Consolidated Communications keeping the community connected

Staying connected at a high speed in the 21st century is more important than ever. Many people continue to work from home. No matter your location, Our Town sponsor Consolidated Communications can help. Consolidated Communications is in the midst of a five-year fiber build plan to build fiber to more...
MATTOON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rantoul, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Rantoul, IL
Local
Illinois Industry
Local
Illinois Business
WCIA

Water main installation beginning on Urbana roads

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Several roads in Urbana will see lane closures and narrowing later this week as crews install a new water main for Illinois American Water Company. Weather permitting, the following closures and traffic changes will begin at 7 a.m. on Wednesday:. The southbound lane of North...
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Decatur shelter asking for help with HVAC replacement

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — God’s Shelter of Love in Decatur is asking the community for help to keep their thrift store running. In June, the air compressor at Blessingdale’s Thrift Store could not withstand the heatwave and failed. It would cost $57,000 to replace. Despite the interior of the building reaching 93 degrees at some […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Urbana’s new plasma donation site on hold

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — If the city of Urbana is going to get another plasma center, it’s going to have to wait. Further discussion on the new Plasma Donation Center in Urbana was pulled from Monday’s meeting. It was proposed that the donation center will go in the old Save-A-Lot grocery store on North Broadway. […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Pavement repairs closing Champaign road on Wednesday

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Construction crews will be closing a stretch of a road in Champaign later this week in order to allow for the repair of pavement failures. Weather permitting, Fox Drive will be closing between Devonshire and Knollwood Drives on Wednesday and will reopen later that same day. The contractor will attempt to […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Outage#Circuit
WCIA

City of Urbana considering applying for federal housing grant

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Urbana could be getting almost $3 million to help reduce homelessness. The money comes from a grant provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development as part of the American Rescue Plan. It would be used to invest in shelters and other support, including rental help […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Decatur Lake Patrol commended after water rescue

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur City Council honored two Lake Patrol officers after they saved a man’s life. Officers Allison McCoy and Ethan Greene were recognized at Monday’s council meeting for their courageous actions that rescued a man from the lake on July 4. City officials said Lake Patrol received a report of a […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Residential street closing in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A street in a residential neighborhood of Champaign will be closing this week in order to allow construction crews to complete sanitary sewer service installation. The closure will take place on Tremont Street between North Randolph and State Streets and will last between July 18 and July 25, weather permitting. Through […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Facebook
WCIA

Resurfacing starting on I-57 in Champaign Co.

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The next project of the Rebuild Illinois capital program starts this week on Interstate 57 in Champaign County. A two-part resurfacing project will begin on Monday, with the first part taking place between Thomasboro and Rantoul. The seven-mile stretch of highway between those towns will be reduced to one lane while crews work on the road and the south ramps of the Rantoul exit.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Green Street lanes closing on U of I campus

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A one-block stretch of Green Street on the University of Illinois campus will be reduced to one lane on Tuesday as crews perform sign installation at a business. The closure will be located between Wright and Sixth Streets and will begin at 7 a.m. East and westbound traffic will be maintained […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

After 47 years, Rantoul Fire Chief Ken Waters retires

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA)- After 47 years of service to the city of Rantoul, Fire Chief Ken Waters is officially retiring.   For Waters, legacy runs deep. The saying ‘Following in your father’s footsteps,’ is quite literal.   “That’s why I got on the department initially and my brother at that time. Dad had been on […]
RANTOUL, IL
WCIA

From the Farm: Atrazine in the bullseye

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — In a surprise move, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said it will review a popular herbicide well before it is scheduled for review. That is concerning because it is more of a political action instead of a scientific one. Atrazine is again in the bullseye....
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Crews respond to emergency on I-74 at Mahomet

UPDATE The Illinois State Police said that a 73-year-old woman was injured in the crash that happened on I-74 in Mahomet Monday morning. State Troopers said that a car driven by Judy Bunde of Stewartville, Minn. was driving eastbound when she experienced a “medical event.” Bunde’s car swerved off the highway, entered the center median, […]
MAHOMET, IL
WCIA

Veteran seeking help after losing access to mental health provider

LUDLOW, Ill. (WCIA) — Making the decision to reach out for mental health services can be difficult. But what if one’s access to those services was suddenly taken away? That’s the situation Vietnam veteran Michael Moynihan found himself in, and he’s looking for answers. The impacts of war can last for decades, leaving many veterans […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

State Police: I-74 reopen in Vermilion Co.

Update at 7:42 p.m. on 7/17/2022 All lanes of I-74 at Milepost 209.5 are open. VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Eastbound Interstate 74 is reduced to one lane in Vermilion County due to a fire in the trailer of a commercial vehicle. The fire happened at Milepost 209.5 near the interchange with U.S. Route 150. […]
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
WCIA

‘Trades are never going away’: Hands-on program shaping youth

PHILO, Ill., (WCIA) — This week, young men in Central Illinois are gaining hands-on experience in the trades industry.  They’re learning what goes into roofing, siding and electrical repairs as they build mini houses in Philo. Willie Comer, the executive director of East Central Illinois Youth for Christ, teamed up with a local tradesman to […]
PHILO, IL
WCIA

WCIA

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy