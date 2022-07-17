Rantoul working to prevent more power outages

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) – People have been upset after the village of Rantoul briefly lost power several times this month. Assistant Public Works Director Jake McCoy said most residential and downtown customers were affected by the outages.

McCoy said one of the village’s 50-year-old breakers failed, and the hot summer temperatures haven’t helped. But, he wants people to know that technicians have been working non-stop to fix it, and they’re confident things will get better.

“It takes a while and trial and error to get it to work without this breaker being in service. Now we feel really comfortable that we’ll be providing reliable service for the next months to come now that we got it under control,” he said.

He said village officials are there to serve, and they’re hoping to be more reliable. When the village knows there will be an outage ahead of time, he said they always give people three days notice.

The village also addressed the outages in a Facebook post Friday. Read the full statement here:

There have been a lot of concerns regarding the Village of Rantoul’s power supply. The first two generators were installed in 1951 at the Power Plant. A circuit breaker was installed in 1967 to ensure the safety of our lineman. Over the years, circuit breaker #10 has become unreliable, and on July 8, 2022, it failed and is no longer working. Unfortunately, when Circuit breaker #10 trips, most of the Village will lose power. In order to get power back on within the Village, the lineman had to reroute the power to different circuits. Due to the excessive load on the other circuits, plus the heat on Monday July 11, the Village experienced another outage. Once again, the lineman have rerouted the power to spread the power load over even more circuits. This solution has worked thus far.We have priced a new Circuit breaker to replace #10 and were told it is a lead time of 52 weeks and will cost $515,000. After having several troubleshooting meetings, the Village has decided not to replace Circuit breaker #10 as it was only installed because of the use of the generators at the power plant, which is no longer in use. We are ordering a number of fuses and will bypass the circuit breaker and go straight to the transformer. The lead time on the transformer fuses is not yet available. Rantoul Village Hall via Facebook

